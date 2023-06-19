SEGA launched the series Yakuza on GOGwhich therefore on PC becomes DRM free and it is, moreover, available for purchase already heavily discounted. Basically, with half the price of a triple A game for PC you take home the first six chapters of the series. However, let’s see the whole offer:

Yakuza 0 (-75% discount) – sale price €5

Yakuza Kiwami (-75%) – sale price 5€

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (-75%) – sale price 5€

Yakuza Kiwami 2 – Clan Creator Bundle (-70%) – sale price 2,99€ (DLC)

The Yakuza Bundle (-75% includes Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2) – sale price €13.49

Yakuza 3 Remastered (-66%) – sale price €6.79

Yakuza 4 Remastered (-66%) – sale price €6.79

Yakuza 5 Remastered (-66%) – sale price €6.79

Yakuza Remastered Collection (-66% includes Yakuza 3, 4 and 5) – sale price €13.69

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (-65%) – sale price 7€

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Clan Creator Card Bundle (-60%) – sale price 1,99€ (DLC)

Yakuza Complete Series (-70%) – sale price: €33.99

Yakuza series page on GOG

Be very careful, because the offer will still last for 14 days. If you want to use it, do it as soon as possible.