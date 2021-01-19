Microsoft has announced the next wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass.

As already announced, Remedy’s Control is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC on 21st January.

Also on 21st January, Desperados 3 and Donut County both hit console, PC and Android. The wonderful Outer Wilds launches on Xbox Game Pass on Android also on that date.

Moving on to 26th January, and Cyber ​​Shadow launches on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and Android.

Two days later, on 28th January Bloober Team’s The Medium launches onto Xbox Game Pass on Xbox Series X and S and PC.

Also on the 28th, Yakuza Remastered Collection hits Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Android. This includes Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered. That’s a lot of Yakuza all on one day!

Games are leaving Xbox Game Pass, as they do each month. Here’s the list of games exiting the service on 29th January: