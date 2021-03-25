Yakuza series producer Daisuke Sato has said that would like to remaster the shooter “Binary Domain” by SEGA released in 2012. The third-person action game was released for Xbox 360 to good reviews but rather disappointing sales, although it has become a cult game among fans.

Speaking to the French publication GameBlog, Sato expressed his desire to return to the title of which he was director. When asked if it would be possible for the game to have a new version, according to what is expected of the new hardware, he commented: «personally I would like, and incidentally make some changes, like redoing some parts, things I couldn’t do at the time and I think they would suit him«.

RGG Studio switched genres for its Yakuza series with the latest “Like a Dragon.” When asked if he planned to explore more genres for the series, Sato was predisposed to do so: “I think that for the most part, we will keep doing what we know and do well, however, that does not mean that we will only do action games , and we will make decisions about the genre that best fits the game we develop. “

“As seen in” Like a Dragon, “we changed the battle system to the classic turn-based RPG. It is because Ichiban Kasuga is not your typical protagonist who fights alone, and the story follows him and his friends, so we think it would be better this way. Being a third-person shooter was also the genre that best suited Binary Domain. For us, history is at the center of everything, so the choice of the type of game is created in such a way that the story flows.

The Yakuza saga is available on Game Pass, except for the latest installment, which can be purchased on the Xbox Store.