Looking forward to the newest release Like a Dragon: Ishin!expected for February 21st, but available in early access already today, let’s find out together which are the “lost” chapters of the intricate saga of Yakuzanow officially known as Like a Dragonanalyzing all the chapters of the saga which, for various reasons, have never arrived here in the West.

Whether multiplayer titles or frantic single player, the universe of Yakuza has so much more to offer, and we hope that, as it has for Ishinall the missing chapters can slowly also arrive in Europe and North America in a new and improved guise.

Like a Dragon: Kenzan!

Now considered a spiritual prequel (as the plots are not absolutely connected) of Like a Dragon: Ishin!, Like a Dragon: Kenzan! (Ryū ga Gotoku Kenzan!) is the first spin-off of the series to set its story in the past, more precisely around 1600. The action moves from Kamurocho to the district gion of Kyoto, during the period Edoin 1605. It is an account of the life of Miyamoto Musashi: A real-life Japanese swordsman, philosopher, strategist, writer, and rōnin, who became famous through stories of his unique double-edged swordsmanship and undefeated record in his 61 duels.

The game catches on after that Musashi was defeated by the clan Tokugawa in the historical battle of Sekigahara on October 21, 1600, thus retiring from his great life as a swordsman to become a modest yojimbo (bodyguard) in gion, Kyoto. Five years after the battle, a little girl named Haruka arrives at gion looking for a local hit man known as Kazumanosuke Kiryunothing less than the new identity of Miyamototo ask him to assassinate an imposter posing as his own Miyamoto Musashi. At the start Kiryu he refuses, but when the girl becomes an indentured servant in a brothel Oiran to pay for the assassination mission, the protagonist accepts the request.

The main adventure, as well as in the other chapters of the series Yakuza, also features side stories including mini-games and hundreds of sub-plots. The gameplay shows minimal evolution compared to the first two episodes (Yakuza 1 and 2), with the exception of the new item storage system which allows access to an unlimited number of items from save points. There are four fighting styles in the game: fists, one blade, two blades and two handed blades, not forgetting the iconic special moves based on Quick Time Events.

Like a Dragon: Kenzan! — originally released on Playstation 3 — is also the first game in the series to feature main characters with face modeled in 3D on their actors and voice actors (as well as celebrities) Japanese. The 3D scanner was in fact used to analyze the head and face of each actor in order to collect data on his shape and appearance, subsequently becoming a practice for the subsequent chapters of the series.

Like a Dragon: Black Panther

Released exclusively in Japan on September 22, 2010 at PlayStation Portable, Like a Dragon: Black Panther (Kurohyō: Ryū ga Gotoku Shinshō) follows the story of Tatsuya Ukyoa street kid who attempts to rob the Chinese mafia by posing as a clan hitman Tojo. While escaping, however, he accidentally kills a real yakuza, Naoki Todathus being captured and brought before the patriarch of Toda, Ryutaro Kuki. It will take him to Dragon Heatan underground fighting arena where spectators can bet on the winner of each fight. Kuki thus gives to Tatsuya an ultimatum: earn your freedom by winning ten consecutive fights, or be handed over to the police for murder. Between one fight and another, Tatsuya begins to come across clues that Toda may still be alive, thus seeking a way to prove his innocence and unravel a conspiracy within the Tojo Clan linked to a crime some fifteen years earlier.

Unlike previous games in the series Yakuzathe combat system in Black Panther is focused on one-on-one brawl, with the camera focusing on one opponent at a time, although other enemies can also attack. Each hit drains the protagonist’s stamina (indicated by his breath), which can leave him defenseless for a certain amount of time when it is exhausted. In addition to general health, the various limbs of Tatsuya (head, torso, arms and legs) can be injured and even broken, requiring hospital visits or some items to heal. Browsing in free roam is similar to that seen in Yakuza And Yakuza 2, where the player can enjoy side businesses such as hostess clubs, karaoke, or casino games as well as perform part-time jobs for money. In addition to random encounters, the player can also encounter police officers, which will trigger a foot chase. The substantial difference concerns the scenes dedicated to the story, where animated comics with dubbing are used, rather than real cutscenes.

The game also gave birth to a live action adaptation aired on Tokyo Broadcasting System from October 5 to December 21, 2010, as well as a manga series in 3 volumes signed Yusuke Asada and published in December 2010. On March 22, 2012, on the same Sony console, a second chapter was also published, Like a Dragon: Black Panther 2in which Tatsuya face another underground fighting group called Asura to save the Dragon Heat.

Like a Dragon ONLINE

Like a Dragon ONLINE (Ryu Ga Gotoku ONLINE) is a free-to-play trading card game spin-off from the series Yakuza and released in Japan for Android, iOS and PC on November 21, 2018. In its first season, the game saw the debut of the new protagonist of the series Ichiban Kasuga in his inaugural venture even before his debut in Yakuza: Like a DragonWhile Kazuma Kiryu he returns as the protagonist of a separate side story retelling the events of the former Yakuza.

The title has a total of twenty-two chapters, plus a second part of the main story set in 1999. This follows the travels of Ryuji Goda through Japan after being expelled fromOmi alliance from his own father. It features various locations previously introduced in the series Yakuzaincluding the entertainment district of Sotenbori in Osaka’s red light district Tsukimino in Sapporo, the red light district of kineicho in Nagoya, and the port city of Onomichi in Hiroshima.

The Like a Dragon series has never been as popular in the West as it is today and we’re pretty sure that, sooner or later, even these lost chapters will get the “Kiwami” treatment as Ishin just did. Which of these would you like to play in the next few years?

