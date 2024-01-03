The entire saga of Yakuza And Like a Dragon is currently available on offer on PlayStation Store, with prices starting from €4.99: an excellent opportunity to catch up on the episodes of the series that you are missing or to start it from scratch. Indeed, from 0.
As reported earlier, the January Discounts on PlayStation Store have been extended with over 1,000 offers and among these there are also the various chapters of the franchise SAWwhich over the last few years has finally crossed the Japanese borders to gain popularity in the West too.
So here is our shopping list in the exact order in which the titles are played:
- Yakuza 0 – €4.99 instead of €19.99
- Yakuza Kiwami – €4.99 instead of €19.99
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 – €4.99 instead of €19.99
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection – €9.99 instead of €39.99
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – €4.99 instead of €19.99
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – €13.99 instead of €69.99
- Like a Dragon Gaiden – €37.49 instead of €49.99
And soon it's Infinite Wealth's turn
There are now just a few days left until the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, set for next time January 26th on PC, PS5, PS5, Xbox Series
Engaged in the search for the same person, the two protagonists will have to face a criminal gang that for some reason pursues the same objective, fighting with increasingly stronger adversaries in the now consolidated shift system jRPG style.
