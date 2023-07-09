You can find all discounts at this address . As for Yakuza/Like a Dragon, the discounts are dedicated to:

Through Humble Bundles new SEGA discounts are now available which include discounts on the entire saga of Yakuza / Like a Dragon . Deals reach up to 75% in value. In addition, both are also on offer Judgment .

Yakuza or Like a Dragon

Yakuza Like a Dragon, left see Ichiban, the protagonist

Recall that the saga of Yakuza tells the story of Kazuma Kiryu, member of Japanese magic. It’s about third person action games. Kiwami is the remake version of the first chapter and Kiwami 2 is the remake version of the second chapter. Remastered Collection instead includes from the third to the fifth game in the remastered version. The saga of Kiryu ends (for now, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has yet to arrive) with the sixth chapter. Yakuza 0 is a prequel, while Like a Dragon Ishin (remake of the game of the same name never released in Japan) is an independent chapter set in the second half of the 1800s.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, however, is a new beginning with a new character, Kazuga Ichiban. It’s also a turn-based RPG rather than an action game. The story will continue with Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth.

Judgment is a new saga set in the same narrative universe of Yakuza. We are Takuya Kimura, a former lawyer turned private investigator investigating a series of murders. These are action games not too dissimilar from the original Yakuza saga.