Sega and the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon he reached altitude 1.8 million copies sold worldwide since launch in January 2020.

According to the figures shared by the Japanese company, the game totaled approximately 400,000 copies in the homeland alonewhile the remaining 1.4 million copies in other markets.

This is certainly a good result, especially considering that we are talking about a series that until a few years ago was considered niche and that Like a Dragon represents, among other things, a breaking point with the old chapters, replacing the action fights with clashes in turns, while introducing a new protagonist.

Furthermore, it is good to note that Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the summer of 2021 became part of the catalog of Game Pass from Microsoft, where it is still available, while last August it was one of the games included in the essential tier of PlayStation Plus, with many players therefore who may have taken advantage of the two Microsoft and Sony services to play it.