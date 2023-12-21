Sega and the developers of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon he reached altitude 1.8 million copies sold worldwide since launch in January 2020.
According to the figures shared by the Japanese company, the game totaled approximately 400,000 copies in the homeland alonewhile the remaining 1.4 million copies in other markets.
This is certainly a good result, especially considering that we are talking about a series that until a few years ago was considered niche and that Like a Dragon represents, among other things, a breaking point with the old chapters, replacing the action fights with clashes in turns, while introducing a new protagonist.
Furthermore, it is good to note that Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the summer of 2021 became part of the catalog of Game Pass from Microsoft, where it is still available, while last August it was one of the games included in the essential tier of PlayStation Plus, with many players therefore who may have taken advantage of the two Microsoft and Sony services to play it.
Can Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth do even better?
Sega's data comes just weeks after the launch of the sequel, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, arriving on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series January 26, 2024basically in just over a month.
As explained in our demo, the conditions for a title to definitely keep an eye on are all there: a new Hawaiian setting, an engaging story, many mini-games and even crazier situations that promise well.
