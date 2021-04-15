On Yakuza Like a Dragon For Xbox you will be Ichiban Kasuga, a member of a Yakuza family who faces a sentence of almost twenty years in prison for a crime he did not commit. After serving his sentence and getting out of jail, he discovers that everything has changed and that no one awaits him when he leaves prison, since his clan has been destroyed by the man he respected the most. Alone and confused, Ichiban must discover the truth behind the betrayal of his family and get his life back. Yakuza Like a Dragon Enjoy a new style of RPG combat. Try the almost twenty unique jobs that you will be able to do, such as working as a bodyguard, as a musician or using the battlefield as a weapon using bats, umbrellas, bicycles or traffic signs. As you enter the criminal world you will have time to relax by competing in kart races, playing SEGA classics or completing the many side missions that you will find throughout the adventure. You will not have time to get bored. Take advantage of this offer and get Yakuza Like a Dragon for Xbox in physical format at a great price. Offer Yakuza Like a Dragon Day Ichi Edition – Xbox One Become Ichiban Kasuga, a yakuza snarl betrayed by the man he trusted most and smashes skulls in dynamic RPG combat.

The battlefield is your weapon – use bats, umbrellas, bikes, street signs and everything else at your disposal to defeat your enemies

Recruit up to 7 party members from outside of society and spend time with party members to develop their skills and unlock powerful combo abilities Last updated on 2020-12-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

