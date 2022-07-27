Sony Interactive Entertainment announced free titles in August for members PlayStation Plus Essential and above. Among these certainly stands out one of the best JRPG of recent years, the seventh chapter of the saga of Ryu Ga Gotokuthat is to say Yakuza: Like A Dragon.

The title will be available in both edition PlayStation 4 than in that PlayStation 5to accompany it we will find the best Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 And Little Nightmares. An August not to be missed for all PlayStation 4 and 5 owners who subscribe to the PlayStation Plus service, don’t you think? Here is our review of Yakuza in version PS4 And PS5.

As if that wasn’t enough, subscribers to the versions Extra And Premium will also be able to download all the chapters of the saga for free Kazuma Kiryu already available on Game Pass. From Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6: The Song of Lifeall the games of the license plate series SAW they will be available starting next month. In detail, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will be available from August 2 for Essential subscribers and above. Yakuza 0, Kiwami and Kiwami 2 will arrive the same month, while Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 Remastered And Yakuza 6 they will arrive later in the year. More details are available below.

8 Yakuza games coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022 starting this month Includes Yakuza: Like A Dragon and the entire Kazuma Kiryu saga. The acclaimed Yakuza series, which includes the Kazuma Kiryu saga and the latest Yakuza chapter: Like A Dragon, is coming to PlayStation Plus in 2022. Starting next month, anyone who is curious to play the long-running series of Sega will be able to experience its distinctive mix of fast-paced battles, explorable neighborhoods, mini-games and thrilling stories. See also GTA 6: The announcement already has over half a million likes on Twitter, GTA 5 had stopped at 800 Yakuza: Like a Dragon joins the PlayStation Plus monthly game selection for August. PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will be able to begin Kazuma Kiryu’s epic journey into the criminal underworld with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 when the titles are added to the August Games Catalog. Kiryu’s story will conclude later this year with Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered, Yakuza 5 Remastered and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Let’s take a quick look at each title. Out next month as part of the monthly PlayStation Plus Games and Games Catalog selections… Yakuza: Like a Dragon | August | PlayStation Plus Essential / Extra / Premium Start from scratch and become a dragon in this action RPG. Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking henchman of the Tokyo yakuza, is sentenced to 18 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He learns the truth about his family’s betrayal as he explores and makes your way through a modern Japanese city. He creates a party by recruiting a group of outlaws on the fringes of society and spending time with them to unlock new skills and combos. Take a break from your mission and enjoy go-kart racing, arcade games or 50 side stories. See also RoboCop arrives at Fortnite accompanied by his great enemy, although in a less intimidating way Yakuza 0 | August | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium The glitz, glamor and unstoppable decadence of the 1980s return to Yakuza 0. Engage in insane fights in Tokyo and Osaka with protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and series veteran Goro Majima. He plays as Kazuma Kiryu and find out why he finds himself in a sea of ​​trouble when a simple debt collection goes wrong. He then puts on Goro Majima’s silver-tipped shoes and explores his “normal” life as a cabaret club owner. Yakuza Kiwami | August | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium The first Yakuza title debuted in 2005 on PS2. This PS4 remake rebuilds that experience from scratch. Follow Kazuma Kiryu’s early days as he returns to the streets of Japan after serving a 10-year sentence for a crime he didn’t commit to save his best friend. Yakuza Kiwami 2 | August | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium A remake of the Yakuza sequel that not only enhances the original, but expands it with a playable adventure starring Goro Majima, set before the events of the main game. A year after the events of the first Yakuza, a murder rips Kazuma Kiryu out of his peaceful life to negotiate peace between rival clans and face Ryuji Goda, known as the Dragon of Kansai. Coming this year as part of PlayStation Plus: Games catalog… Yakuza 3 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium Kazuma Kiryu has earned his pension. However, he is torn from his new life as an orphanage caretaker when a shadow from his past threatens to wreak havoc between him, his old clan and the political world. Venture into the never-sleeping city of Kamurocho, Tokyo and the tropical lands of Okinawa to rescue his new wards. See also The Legend of Zelda: Mexican artist recreates the game with a hyper-realistic look | EarthGamer Yakuza 4 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium Yakuza’s story expands: For the first time in the series, you’ll control multiple protagonists. Four characters come together to solve a murder: a loan shark, a death row inmate, a corrupt cop and the legendary former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu. She uncovers an underground battle for money, power, status and honor, as well as the mystery of the woman at the center of it all. Yakuza 5 Remastered | PlayStation Plus Premium Once again, multiple perspectives shape a story full of twists as the truce between Clan Tojo and the Omi Alliance disintegrates. Play as five different characters (including Kazuma Kiryu) whose stories intertwine in five major cities as yakuza organizations go to war. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life | PlayStation Plus Extra / Premium The conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu’s epic story sees the Dragon of Dojima take on the responsibility of an adoptive father in an attempt to protect his young pupil Haruto and uncover the mystery behind the serious attack on Haruto’s mother. He explores Onomichi, Hiroshima and, with the help of some unlikely friends, returns to the ruthless criminal world, defeat the clans looking for Haruto and find the answers he seeks.



