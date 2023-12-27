Yakuza: Like a Dragon has enjoyed a certain success both in the homeland and in the West, but not all long-time fans of the series have appreciated the upheaval of the fighting gameplay, which has gone from the action brawler formula to static turn-based ones. If you are among them, you will be happy to know that one has been created mods for PC that practically restores classic battles from the Yakuza series.
Titled Like a Brawler, the mod transforms the fights into real-time clashes, also adding a series of Heat Actions, basically special moves, for the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. As we can see in the video below the result is truly amazing, with fluid animations and also quite spectacular to look at.
A valid pastime while waiting for Infinite Wealth
If you are interested, you can download the Like a Brawler mod on NexusMod a this address, where you will also find all the necessary instructions for installation. In any case, keep in mind that since it is an amateur job there is the risk of running into more than one problem, so download it at your own risk.
In any case, it is a nice pastime to pass the time while waiting for the publication of the next chapter of the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series
#Yakuza #Dragon #mod #transforms #action #brawler
Leave a Reply