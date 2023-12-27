Yakuza: Like a Dragon has enjoyed a certain success both in the homeland and in the West, but not all long-time fans of the series have appreciated the upheaval of the fighting gameplay, which has gone from the action brawler formula to static turn-based ones. If you are among them, you will be happy to know that one has been created mods for PC that practically restores classic battles from the Yakuza series.

Titled Like a Brawler, the mod transforms the fights into real-time clashes, also adding a series of Heat Actions, basically special moves, for the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga. As we can see in the video below the result is truly amazing, with fluid animations and also quite spectacular to look at.