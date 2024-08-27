The latest announcement revealed during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase of August 2024 was related to the legendary game of Yakuza Kiwami, coming to Nintendo Switch on October 24.

Through Yakuza Kiwami you will learn the beginning of Kazuma Kiryu’s storyan ex-mobster who, after leaving prison for a crime he did not commit, has to clear his name and face all those who want to kill him, including the man who used to be his best friend.

This game that originally came out on the PS2 received a remaster that jumped to the PS3 and eventually had its ports for PS4 and PC. Now the Nintendo console will offer the first story of Kazuma Kiryu with those combat mechanics that made it famous.

Source: Sega

This will be a good opportunity to revisit Kamurocho and face all that Japanese mafia that wants to control crime in Tokyo.

Additionally, this title has a good number of mini-games and other experiences that certainly make it versatile, especially for the time in which it was originally released.

If you are not familiar with the beginnings of the series now known as “Like A Dragon”, Yakuza Kiwami is a good option to encourage you to play.

