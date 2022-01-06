SAW announced, during one of the usual meetings with shareholders, that the series of Yakuza – Ryu Ga Gotoku at home, which has recently become Like A Dragon in the West – reached an important milestone on PC, one of the platforms on which it landed at a later time, after an initially exclusive launch of the consoles PlayStation. Since 2018, the year in which the series landed on Steam for the first time, the various titles surpassed the 2.8 units sold all over the world.

In total, in 2020, the series sold over 14 million copies across all platforms. That these numbers can finally convince the agency of Takuya Kimura (interpreter of the detective Takayuki Yagami) which release the series of Judgment also on PC would it be a great idea? We can only wish so, and in the meantime, let’s keep our fingers crossed.

The next iteration of Yakuza, the eighth numbered chapter, has already been confirmed as being developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, and will once again see the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.

