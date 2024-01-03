













Yakuza: Get the first 7 games in the series for $30









If you want to review each of the games you can do so here. There are separate offers and packages that have up to 80% discounts. You could definitely start the year with some mafia buddies. The two most interesting packages are those of Origins Digital Bundle and the Remastered Collection, if you buy both you will practically have the complete saga. Below I highlight the details:

Origins Digital Bundle: costs 12.49 USD and is made up of the titles of Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

Remastered Collection: It is priced at 11.99 USD and comes with deliveries of Yakuza 3 Remastered, Yakuza 4 Remastered and Yakuza 5 Remastered.

After purchasing these packages you would only be missing the sixth title, which also has a 75% reduction in the original price:

The Song of Life (6): 4.99 USD

Source: Sega

You could purchase the entire collection For less than what a game normally costs you, it really is a deal. Even if you haven't tried any of the deliveries, it doesn't hurt to consider purchasing at least one at these prices.

Besides, the delivery chain certifies its quality, in case you doubt about it. Remember that in a period of less than twelve months, the franchise will have three stellar titles:

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (February 2023)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased his Name (November 2023)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (January 2024)

What are you waiting for? Will you acquire a title?

We recommend you: Review: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – For old Yakuza fans

Yakuza: What is the saga about?

They are action adventure video games that are published by Sega. The narrative especially follows Kazuma Kiryu who is a member of the Tojo Clan, an important stronghold of the yakuza..

Kazuma Kiryu is a real promise in the world of the Yakuza, however, he takes the blame for a crime he did not commit and spends time in prison, then returns to the ranks of the Dojima family. During his path of redemption he will have to clear his name and face dozens of enemies, who want him dead. Throughout more than 7 installments we see how such a tough guy still cares about honor and an orphanage in Okinawa which he seeks to protect with his life.

This video game series that is now known as Like a Dragon is constantly inspired by Japanese mafia culture and even takes into account real facts about how these organizations have already been dismantled by the Japanese government, leaving groups that can barely survive due to the laws that fall on them. The offer we mentioned is an excellent option that will be available until January 5.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)