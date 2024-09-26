Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) is one of the most anticipated anime of fall 2024, and there are exceptional reasons to pay attention to it. In principle, the drama will guide a story full of both romantic and violent nuances, so there will actually be quite a bit to be surprised about once it comes out.

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) is a manga work written and illustrated by Asuka Konishi. The story is labeled as a romantic comedy with some mystery and crime. It is published in Kodansha’s Montlhy Afternoon and currently includes eight compilation volumes. Serialization began in 2017.

In autumn 2024, From the hand of the DEEN studio we can see a brilliant animation with firm lines. The installment will have a special episode that will act as a preview; and that it will only be broadcast for a couple of days on Prime Video in Japan, let’s see if it is released on platforms in other countries also momentarily.

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) follows the story of Yoshino Somei and Kirishima Miyama, both are heirs to yakuza families, and because of this a marriage has been arranged for them. More details below (here you can review official information).

Everything you need to know about the toxicity of Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin)

Why did people start talking about the yakuza? An approach to violence and drama in contemporary anime

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) arrives in the fall season of 2024, In winter 2025 we will have on our screens Sakamoto Days and currently, Netflix maintains in its catalog From yakuza to househusband, In addition, the new season of Wind Breaker will also arrive in 2025 while we are still waiting for the new season of Tokyo Revengers and Bucchigiri. Of course, the anime of drama, action and past and updated violence of the yakuza are not the most scorching in the industry, however, we have been aware of them, it seems, and whether from a crude or comic perspective, The image of Tokyo bands reaches us even in our favorite series.

However, in Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) We have some interesting twists. Yeah, We will see gangs and violence on the surface and we will also perceive feelings of fear, frustration and anger because of it, however, it seems that the series is looking for something more.

The yakuza drama couldn’t pass as nothing, especially when the political issues of greater bureaucracy begin to rear their head. The yakuza depends on connections, alliances, yes, some “peace” between territories, so, like kings, they seek to fix or settle certain issues as quickly as possible, without much gadgetry that makes them waste energy, so This way opens the way for our series, however, It is always important to ask ourselves how we receive these types of stories.

Source: Afternoon editorial

Source: Afternoon editorial

We should not normalize the violence exerted, nor should we romanticize the suffering of men and even less should we justify the actions of others that harm others, with this in mind, we can begin to see Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin).

What is Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) about?

Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii (Raise Tanin) follows the story of Yoshino Somei and Kirishima Miyama who are still students. Yoshino is a beautiful girl in every sense and is usually quite reserved and quiet, she comes from a yakuza family that has promised her to a young yakuza from another family, in this way they plan to forge a real alliance.

Kirishima seems like a quiet but bold guy, it turns out he certainly has a title after all and that’s for a reason. Kirishima is violent in several ways and even tells Yoshino that he could make some money with her beauty, in addition to making it clear that she is a person incompatible with him.

It seems that none of the young people agree with the plans that their families have for them, however, they will have to try to carry them out. In the case of Yoshino, he can implement other rules to his task, which is to make Kirishima fall in love and then return home, of course, the art of manipulation…

The big doubts surrounding the series, what to expect?…

Well, between all the drama and violence, several things are going to be interesting. Yoshino is going to be in front of a yakuza, and fear and horror will prevail, what kind of relationship could emerge from there? It is the million dollar question and how it will be built is even more important.

The uniqueness of Yoshino’s passion and sensuality will play a huge role, as will Kirishima’s power. Change in the midst of a grotesque world will be interesting to conceive and then maintain. The manga shows different dramatic and toxic turns, however, that’s not all.

If we talk about the most micro and human dimensions possible, we must recognize that we are all toxic to some extent and the fact of noticing it and working on it is something we must do as soon as possible, and it is a big step. It’s not enough, but it’s the beginning. Of course, what do you see of the toxicity of young people like those who star in A Condition Called Love a Yakuza Fiancé, the context does get in the way of the couple who is embraced by crime, however, it is interesting to see the challenges, well, each Who will judge the audacity of the story, right?

Source: Afternoon editorial

Source: Afternoon editorial

For now, It is a very interesting project that could be put on the table, different themes that will surprise us a lot, going from laughter, to amazement and from there to romance and fear, it will be a journey like few others and arrives in autumn 2024.

When is Yakuza Fiancé released? Where can I watch the anime?

The anime will be broadcast in Japan through TOKYO MX, BS11, AT-X starting onMonday, October 7, 2024.

However, Crunchyroll announced that it will be in its fall 2024 projection. So our specialized platform will also offer us the title. Are you ready to begin Yoshino’s violent journey?

