The fact that a Yakuza fan recreates the game in real life, tells us about how the series has become more popular than it was, partially abandoning the niche gaming label to become a popular game. A Sega sales report on the recently released Yakuza: Like a Dragon indicates that Yakuza has become a series known, appreciated, and bought by many people. And is that the Yakuza franchise has a fan base that has been able to consolidate by offering an authentic narrative and playable style.

When fans endorse a franchise that they truly enjoy, they begin to express that love in various creative ways. From fan art or fan fiction to cosplay. This is part of the announcement that a Yakuza fan recreates the game in real life, since these types of parodies are ways of expressing that love for the series.

Yakuza fan recreates the game in real life

YouTube group Komazawa Isolation is doing creating videos based on the Yakuza franchise. These videos recreate the Yakuza aesthetic. The way the video character interacts with people and objects feels totally faithful to the game, even in the motion animations. It is a challenge to imitate the sometimes awkward movement of video game characters because, regardless of the realism of the game, it is still a movement of a video game.

Although it can be said that the fact that Yakuza fan recreates the game in real life, which can be understood as a parody, is rather a tribute to the classic Yakuza game style, introduced before the game changed to the role-playing mechanics of Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The franchise of Yakuza is reaching a bigger audience than ever, especially with almost all the Yakuza games included in Xbox Game Pass.