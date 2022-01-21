Toshihiro Nagoshi is now part of NetEase after leaving Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

The Yakuza saga represents one of those cases in video games in which something particularly niche extends its success to the rest of the world until it accumulates millionaire sales even on PC. The latest release related to the franchise is Lost Judgment, the second part of a spin-off that has also been very popular with fans of this type of game.

Nagoshi left SEGA in OctoberThis project is precisely the last in which he has participated Toshihiro Nagoshi, former producer of the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and one of the visible heads of SEGA. In October, the Japanese creative announced his departure from both the development studio and the company, and since then he has been associated with NetEase, the Chinese giant for which he will carry out his new projects.

In the absence of officially knowing what Nagoshi will work on, it seems that the name of the studio that he will form in his new home has been leaked. And it is that, if we look for in the web of the European Union Intellectual Property Office, we found the recent record of Nagoshi Studio, the new name that the Japanese team would have. In addition, we can see a logo of it and, although the full name of the former Yakuza manager does not appear, it is confirmed that it is linked to software and the creation of video games.

Until we officially know if it is finally called that, those who want to try some of Nagoshi’s works are in luck. Coincidentally, the third, fourth and fifth numbered installments of the Yakuza saga are part of the free games to enjoy this weekend as part of the Xbox Free Plays Days promotion.

For new titles in the franchise, we will have to wait for Yakuza 8, which is in development along with a new franchise far from what we know so far.

