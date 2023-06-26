The Yakuza Complete Series – which comprises of seven games from Yakuza 0 through to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – recently released on GOG. However, along with this release, changes have been made to the games’ credits, with several former Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio staff members and entire support studios not being acknowledged for their work on the series.

As spotted by Timo653 over on Reddit, developers such as series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Daisuke Sato – who both left Sega several years ago to form Nagoshi Studio, a subsidiary of NetEase Games – are no longer credited for their work on the games.

Meanwhile, the entirety of Lab42 (which worked on 0 and Kiwami 1, helping to bring these games to PC) and QLOC (which worked on Kiwami 2 to 6) have also seen their credits removed.

Timo653 pointed out that even with a larger font and more spacing, the “GOG credits manage to be shorter than the Steam version ones, because of all the removed names”.

Many of those removed from the credits appear to be former Sega employees who left the company to join Nagoshi Studio, after the latter was founded in 2021.



One commenter on the post claiming to be a Lab42 employee replied: “Well that’s not ideal. We put a LOT of blood, sweat and tears into those games, I tell you what!”

Another added: “An extremely rare RGG studios L.”

Eurogamer has asked Sega for further comment on these removals.



This is sadly not the first time that developers who worked on a game have seen their names missing from their credits.

Back in January, it was revealed that multiple former Striking Distance employees had not been credited for their work on The Callisto Protocol.

At this time, the affected developers called this decision by Striking Distance “egregious”, and an “obvious FU to those who were left out”.









Meanwhile, a former intern at Sony Santa Monica said that their work on God of War Ragnarök had gone uncredited, following the game’s release last year.

Sony Santa Monica’s senior audio technical designer Sean LaValle said he was “sorry to hear about this” omission, agreeing that “everyone who contributed to a project should be credited”.