The name of Scott Strichart is quite well known to fans of the Yakuza And Judgment. This is the figure at the head of the localization team that has been in charge of the series, as well as the community, since the days of Yakuza 0. Her professionalism and passion have largely contributed to the success of herself and the newcomer Judgment, and her name soon became synonymous with Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio among Western fans.

A few hours ago, however, Scott Strichart officially announced that he will be leaving his role and that LOST JUDGMENT was the last title he worked on. It will take his place Vicky Lee, who supported him during his work and who will take the reins starting from Kaito DLC coming to LOST JUDGMENT and for it Yakuza 8 already confirmed by SAW.

Scott will not abandon SEGA, but will devote himself to other publisher projects.

Something I’ve been hesitating to say but need to just put out there: Lost Judgment was my last RGG title as the (it was always unofficial) “head of localization.” I’m not leaving SEGA, I’m just stepping aside for the foreseeable future. – Scott Strichart (@TriggerRedd) January 18, 2022

Source: Scott Strichart via Twitter