What is still missing is the translation of the hostesses: only two of them, Aya and Mika at Club SHINE are completely translated, for the others it will be necessary to wait for a new patch by Kurohyou: Ryu Ga Gotoku Shinshou. You can find version 1.0 here While the official website of the translators is here .

Fans of the series Yakuza they proposed the translation of a “lost” game of the saga, that is Kurohyou: Ryu Ga Gotoku Shinshou which can roughly be translated as Black Panther: Like a Dragon New Chapter. Version 1.0 of the translation patch includes all story in English, all quests and minigames, and all menus.

Kurohyou: Ryu Ga Gotoku Shinshou, what is it

Kurohyou: Ryu Ga Gotoku Shinshou is a 2010 spinoff for the PSP that abandons the traditional one-on-many fighting of the main Yakuza/Like a Dragon series for one-on-one fights similar to Def Jam: Fight for NY. There is still a grand melodramatic narrative involving crime families and inept law enforcement in the fictional Kamurocho district, and the game is packed with classic Yakuza mini-games such as hostess clubs, karaoke and casino games, but the fights are very different. Exploration is similar to Yakuza 1 and 2, where the camera is fixed in one location and moves to different areas of the map as you traverse them.

It’s not considered one of the best Yakuza games ever, but Kurohyou was popular enough in Japan to generate not only a 2012 sequelwhich has already been translated by TeamK4L, but also a TV series that aired in Tokyo in 2010.

If you are interested in the future of the saga instead, we remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is on the way.