During a livestream, the new head of the studio Ryu Ga Gotoku provided a small update on the development of the next game in the series Yakuza: Yokoyama-san he said development is progressing steadily and that the writing team is currently working on the climax of the story, while some of the actors have already started recording.

Unfortunately, he can’t say when it will be released yet, but on the other hand he mentioned that more information will probably arrive later this year, also confirming, as he said some time ago, that the studio is working on more than one projectalthough not all of them have actually been announced.

In a previous interview, he mentioned that the title “Yakuza 8“is provisional, and there is no official title yet. We only know that our protagonist will still be Ichiban Kasuga, who debuted in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

After the departure of Toshihiro Nagoshi to create his Nagoshi Studio under the NetEase umbrella, Ryu Ga Gotoku underwent an internal makeover, so it’s understandable that some things are going slow. Nonetheless, it is good to know that the works are progressing swiftly.

Source: Twinfinite