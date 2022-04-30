As anticipated a few days ago, the Ryu Ga Gotoku Talk Stage to the Niconico Chokaigi 2022where is it Masayoshi Yokoyamacurrent head of the development team, provided some new information on the progress of Yakuza 8.

The development of the new episode of the events of Kasuga Ichiban proceeds smoothly and currently the writing team is working on the final stages of the story. Meanwhile, some of the cast’s actors have already begun to record the voice acting. Yokoyama has not yet been able to confirm a launch window for this new and highly anticipated one Ryu Ga Gotokubut said that new information will be released later this year (it is rather unlikely, therefore, that Yakuza 8 will see the light by the end of 2022).

Yokoyama could not reveal anything else about the game, not even what its official name will be in Japan as in the West. It is likely that he will continue to call himself at home Ryu Ga Gotoku 8 and assume, as usual, a subtitle (for the seventh era “Hikari to Yami no Yukue” that is to say Around light and dark). In our part of Italy it is likely instead that it is indicated with the name of “Yakuza: Like A Dragon 2” or “Yakuza: Like A Dragon“Accompanied by a new suffix. As in the case of LOST JUDGMENTYakuza 8 will also be released simultaneously around the world.

The Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is working on other titles besides Ryu Ga Gotoku 8, but none of them have been announced since SAW.

