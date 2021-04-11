Every story has an ending and for the Dragon of Dojima, his legend ended forever in 2016. 5 years later, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life has landed on Xbox, making it possible for the entire Yakuza saga is present on the Microsoft console and Xbox Game Pass. We have already told you about Yakuza 3, 4 and 5, so now it’s time close the Kiryu and Haruka sagaIt is time to celebrate life and all the good things that the characters have given us, but it is already time to look to the future. Here we leave you the Yakuza 6: The Song of Life review for Xbox One.

The Xbox player has seen how from 2020 until today the entire original Yakuza saga has been released on the console and Xbox Game Pass, so that if he has followed the optimal order of play (0, Kiwami, Kiwami 2, 3, 4 and 5) surely expected like May water on March 25, the date on which Yakuza 6: The Song of Life was launched. This installment puts end to the plot of Kazuma Kiryu, Haruka Sawamura and some characters also loved by fans.

A new life

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life collects ideas and situations present in all the installments of the saga, but perhaps the two games he most closely resembles are Yakuza 3 and Yakuza Kiwami 2. In both installments we come across a Kiryu who does not want to know anything and who focuses on family life, the 3 being a better example in that case. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life places special emphasis on all the bonds created throughout the past 6 installments and tries to give each character a resolution.

Yakuza 5 left us with a shocking ending in which, once again, we feared for Kiryu’s life and saw how Haruka left everything to be with him, abandoning a life of enormous successes conditioned on not even mentioning her adoptive father. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life begins where Yakuza 5 He left it, as a direct sequel that follows moments after the traumatic finale.

Of course, shortly after we discover that Kiryu decides to go through his own penance and clean up any relationship with the Tojo Clan by spending several years in jail. Despite being able to avoid them, Kiryu feels that by serving his sentence, he will be able to distance himself forever from the Clan on which he has revolved all his life. So after 3 years behind bars, Kiryu returns to where he wants to be, the Morning Glory Orphanage.

What Kiryu did not expect to find was that his adopted daughter, Haruka, I was no longer there. In fact, he left shortly after Kiryu decided to go to jail. Being an ex-idol and proclaiming that her adoptive father was a former Yakuza put Haruka in the sights of the press, who decided to abandon all her loved ones to protect them from that exposure.

Thus, Kiryu’s mission becomes to know where Haruka is, something that leads him back to Kamurocho. After running into several familiar faces, we discovered what happened with Haruka, something that still raises more unknowns and that takes our protagonist to a coastal village in Hiroshima … with a child in his arms.

Kiryu will once again take care of the little ones, as in Yakuza 3, while investigating a plot that no longer only involves the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance, but also new factions such as the Yomei Alliance, the Jingweon mafia (Yakuza 2 antagonists), Chinese triads and so on. In Yakuza 6, the theme of the mafias of different nations, something that is perfected in Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The fact is that through the development of Haruka’s story we end up meeting new friends, especially in the Hiroshima area, who will help us understand many gaps in Haruka’s history in the 3 years that she was on the run, as well as the war hovering between Japanese, Chinese and Korean factions.

The plot of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is still shocking as the saga has us used to, but many of the absurd moments of the secondary ones of previous games are introduced in the plot, causing that in really serious moments let’s see how the Japanese show off their most absurd humor, something that stops making sense.

Precisely the grace of Yakuza was to present a serious plot, almost a crime novel, with emotion and emotion in abundance, while its secondary content sought to amuse the player and make him laugh with all kinds of nonsense (most welcome). In the story of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life we ​​will notice that many of those absurd moments are introduced into situations where they should not be and that they take away the impact of what happens.

This time and after going through 6 different characters in Yakuza 4 and 5 we will only control Kiryu and we will see their history, although -without going into spoilers- we will also know what happens both with those characters and with other mythical characters in the saga.

The power of the dragon

The Dragon Engine not only brings a visual facelift, it also in the playable we will feel that we are facing another game. Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is the game that debuted in 2016 with the Dragon Engine, the new engine from RGG Studio that was later used in Yakuza Kiwami 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Judgment. This new engine makes the gameplay win integers thanks to the elimination of the loading screens within the game itself, but also in the animations and the characters.

In Yakuza 6: The Song of Life we ​​will feel the impact of each punch and it is that the new physics system makes the hits serve so that the characters react in a more real way and that there is a ragdoll that receives impacts, collisions with objects and reacts , something that in the other deliveries did not happen.

The improvement in the gameplay is accompanied by a new skill unlock system and improvement of characteristics where all the activities that we can carry out in the game influence, contributing points in different categories that we can then spend on improving what we want.

The battles have become much more dynamic and fun, making us have a multitude of combinations at our disposal and that we can adapt better according to the number of enemies we have. In fact, a mode has been introduced that uses the amount of ‘Heat’ to enter a kind of trance in which Kiryu hits harder and faster, leading to special moves. Of course, special movements will also be present with all kinds of enemies, objects and combinations.

Once again, the main plot will be the center of everything, but the game will continue to offer hours and hours of extra content through secondary missions (which are still as absurd as they are wonderful) and minigames. The Clan Creator, which in Yakuza Kiwami 2 we play through the Majima Constructions minigame.

Between the Minigames We will find everything and it is that even an erotic chat simulation with real models will be something that we can play and enjoy, as well as baseball minigames, dating, arcade machines, karaoke and everything that this saga has us accustomed to.

A huge leap in quality

The Dragon Engine served in 2016 to present the future of the Yakuza and in 2021 it remains a truly impressive engine. Despite being limited to 1080p and 30fps regardless of the Xbox you play it on, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life looks luxurious in both character modeling and settings, with a spectacular display of light effects and how it reacts both on floors and on objects and characters.

The traditional CGI cinematics are in diapers before the CGI offered by Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and those generated in direct time while we play will look incredible. Also all conversations in the game have been forced to have dubbing, so that we will hear the characters speak at all times and even the most static scenes have camera performance and animations, so that we will not see two flat characters chatting by text as before.

As for the texts, it is true that if you do not master a little English you are going to suffer, since Yakuza 6: The Song of Life arrives without locating the Castilian, the latest unlocated installment to be released, as Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Judgment both released with Spanish subtitles.

Firing the legend

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is another great installment in the Yakuza saga, a fun and emotional game that perhaps abuses too much of the absurd Japanese humor during the main plot. Even so, he still knows how to be serious and present convoluted plots that end up involving all kinds of characters.

Kiryu’s story was no more and after 10 years of comings and goings of the Tojo Clan, near-death experiences and losing many loved ones, andIt is time for the Legend of the Dragon of Dojima to become history and our Kiryu take his well-deserved rest, passing the torch to Ichiban Kasuga, who gave us in 2020 what is -for me- the best game that the Yakuza saga has released.

With Yakuza 6: The Song of Life the story of Kiryu and his family ends, a story that we have been able to fully enjoy on Xbox Game Pass and on an Xbox console, something that years ago would have sounded like a joke. So thanks to Sega, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Microsoft for bringing this fantastic saga to Xbox gamers.