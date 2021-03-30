A few days after the last installment of the Dojima Dragon saga arrived on Xbox Game Pass we bring you the Yakuza 5 Remastered review, that has kept me busy for much longer than originally planned, so if you are also waiting for the analysis of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life you will have a little more to endure. In any case, Yakuza 5 arrives to close the remastered trilogy that consists of 3 works whose objective is to make clear the path of Kazuma Kiryu, introduce new characters and carry the war between the different Yakuza throughout Japan, not limited to an already small Kamurocho.

And it is that although Kamurocho knows me better than my own house, I must admit that the good thing that Yakuza 3, 4 and 5 does not leave is an immense amount of new scenarios, as well as characters that are even at the level of the legendary hero. Yakuza 5 is focused on further developing the best Yakuza 4 characters, as well as giving a new twist to Kiryu and Haruka’s lives. In general, the feeling that Yakuza 5 leaves you is that it is the definitive evolution of the Kiryu saga, where the scale and ambition of the game far exceeds any other.

Telling several separate stories and then connecting all the loose ends and their characters was already a considerable task in Yakuza 4, but this time RGG Studio has overcome with a game whose word best defines is “ambitious.” The ambition of one of the most successful Sega studios and that, however, did not enjoy an impact in the West until relatively recently, fortunately. So, here we leave you the Yakuza 5 review for Xbox One from SomosXbox.

Never give up on your dreams

If there is a recurring theme throughout the main plot of Yakuza 5, it is that of dreams. The dream, the hope, the ambition, what moves our protagonists, that goal that they want to achieve either for their benefit or for that of a loved one. This time the story does not leave Kiryu’s plot for the end, but rather places him as the character that opens the game, well, in fact the first known face we see is that of the always unpredictable Daigo Dojima, who gets into a taxi in a city far from the domains of the Tojo Clan that he himself leads.

Like someone who does not want the thing, Dojima cryptically tells his plans to a taxi driver who listens without saying a word. Obviously, behind those glasses and that mask hides good old Kazuma Kiryu, something that both the player and Dago himself already know. Daigo was sharing something important with Kiryu, who was now working far away from the Morning Glory Orphanage in Okinawa. What is the cause of that? As if that were not enough, we found out that Daigo disappears shortly after meeting us. A plot is looming over the Tojo Clan and this time all of Japan is part of it.

Throughout the history of Kiryu himself, as well as that of Haruka Sawamura we will know what is Kiryu doing in Fukuoka and why he has separated from his daughter. Yakuza 5 will star the aforementioned Kiryu and Haruka, as well as the already known Shun Akiyama and Taiga Saejima, with the addition of Tatsuo Shinada to the cast. The game will tell us 5 different stories at its root, but which have connections that are sometimes more subtle and others much more obvious. The key to the Yakuza 5 plot is that it offers a completely personalized experience for each of its parts, to the point that the gameplay changes 100%, adapting not only to the plot, but to the setting and each character.

We may be driving to Kiryu driving their taxis, to pass later hunting with Saejima, hit notes and dance steps with Haruka, slide into battle as if a dance floor were with Akiyama and improve our fighting skills reminiscing about the good old days as a Shinada hitter. Each character will have their main plot tied to the story, but also a unique plot that will focus on each character’s situation (Haruka and Akiyama share the same).

The fact is that we are before one of the densest and most content Yakuza as far as main plot is concerned. In fact, even if you are only going to spend the game without doing any extra activities, you must say that no one takes less than 35 hours from you, a figure that exceeds the average of 15-20 hours of the previous 5 deliveries. This is because each character and each plot is treated as if it were a game, with incredible care in every detail.

Yakuza 5 is a steal of hours of care and if you consider doing both the main story and that of each character, you will surely reach more than 70 hours and we are not even talking about whether you want to complete everything. The ambition and scale of this game are unmatched.

Of all and for all

One of the things I liked the most about Yakuza 4 was how the gameplay defined each character and made them unique. I have already mentioned before that it goes much deeper into the plot and the setting, as well as giving each one their own story (despite not being something mandatory to follow the main plot). The fact is that the gameplay could not be left behind and has improved greatly in the jump from the fourth to the fifth installment.

Control Kiryu It is still like riding a bike, you never forget it, but the other characters have certain nuances that accentuate their style even more. Saejima It is a damn tank with which making short button combinations and loading certain blows ensures that we finish off any opponent. Akiyama It is still a moving show, with that “breaker” style that we already saw in Yakuza 0 and that makes it lethal with the attacks with the legs, although this time its speed has been accentuated and added a plus when we are with the Heat bar butt and that turns the gameplay almost into a hack and slash.

On the other hand, Shinada It is perhaps the least peculiar and although it includes some house brand shots, which refer to his past as a baseball player, I do notice that his handling is quite close to that of Kiryu. In addition to the peculiarity of each character, new movements or bonuses are included that we take advantage of when our Heat bar is loaded and that vary according to who we control. There is also a unique passive ability for each one that deals a different blow and affects different enemies according to each character.

As if all that were little then it arrives Haruka, whose gameplay part is basically a rhythm game. Without going much into the plot of Kiryu’s daughter, Haruka must reach the top of the Idol scene and for this she must dance and sing like never before. Thus, when we control it, its “battles” will be dance confrontations and its bosses will be choreographies that combine music, rhythm and voice. And if you wonder how the world of Idols and Yakuza can be related, don’t worry, what a relationship there is.

Once again, the multitude of secondary activities, minigames, slots, challenges and everything we want means that even if you pass the game, the percentage of complete game that you get does not exceed 15%, so that you get an idea of ​​what awaits you.

Better graphically, though still dated

Yakuza 5 was released in 2012 and is the latest remastered game in the series. The years are still noticeable, but it comes out much better off than Yakuza 3 and 4, whose seams were seen everywhere. Even so, the graphical result is very far from Yakuza 0 and Kiwami and of course much more than from Yakuza Kiwami 2 and Like a Dragon, which use a more recent engine.

Even so, Yakuza 5 renders at 1080p and 60fps on Xbox One, no improvement on Xbox Series X | S, so even if you have the next generation Xbox console, you will be playing the same game as on Xbox One. Once again subtitles stay in English and it has not been localized, something that is increasingly incomprehensible, since the excuse of being a remaster has not served Sega with Shin Meagami Tensei III, which despite being originally in English will arrive with a fully localized remaster.

Unfortunately, the language barrier will leave many without enjoying the Yakuza saga, as well as Yakuza 5, which is a true gem. Luckily, the future of the Yakuza saga seems to have Spanish-speaking players, since both Yakuza Like a Dragon and Judgment have been released with subtitles in our language.

Conclusions: Analysis of Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered is the best and most complete game of the remastered trilogy and it has so much content that it is overwhelming. The different stories, characters and settings make it seem that each part of the game is its own game, with special emphasis on how RGG has pampered the development of the characters introduced in the last installment, consolidating them as key characters throughout the saga and being worthy rivals to the legends of Goro Majima and Kazuma Kiryu.

Even so, Yakuza 5 Remastered ends up leaving me with a feeling similar to the other two games in this trilogy and that is that much more could have been done to improve them. RGG Studio spoiled us with two impressive remakes under the Kiwami name, which revamped the 2005 and 2006 titles entirely. These remasters, on the other hand, are more of a loose adaptation to the HD era, without tweaking the (sometimes somewhat clunky) controls or applying major improvements to textures and lighting. The CGI cinematics, also, I doubt that they have received any improvement, since they look worse than the now renewed in-game scenes, something most curious.

After all, Yakuza 5 is a great installment and discovering it for the first time in 2021 is quite a surprise, but undoubtedly the years weigh on the technical, since this remaster still does not honor that qualification, being more of a port that retouches resolution and performance.