RGG Studio had already planned how it would face the Yakuza saga when Yakuza 3 came on the market and that is that in Japan the launch of both installments only separated it a year, although the difference between both games is abysmal. With Yakuza 3, as I told you in their analysis, what its creators wanted was to investigate the other side of Kiryu, the one who is not holding anything back in Kamurocho and whose main concern is the children of his orphanage.
If Yakuza 3 wants us to forget about the Tojo clan, the Omi Alliance, and Kamurocho’s tireless fights, what Yakuza 4 wants is for us to forget about Kiryu by introducing up to 3 new playable characters. Yakuza 3 was a game with many negative points, but it served to understand what was to come, mainly in Yakuza 4. So if you want to join me, this is the Yakuza 4 Remastered review from SomosXbox on Xbox One.
4 heroes, 4 stories
When I started Yakuza 4 I already knew that I had 4 playable characters, but what I did not expect was that Kiryu was not the first. As soon as the game begins, we do not stop seeing unfamiliar faces, as well as the one that -I warn you- will be one of your favorite characters in the saga. Shun akiyama It is the first novelty of Yakuza 4. This man in a suit runs an office in a place well known to Yakuza fans where he lends money without asking for too much information.
The nature of Akiyama is peculiar, without a doubt, we are before a braggart but who without a doubt knows what he is talking about. This character (about whom I don’t want to reveal more) will accompany you in your first 5 hours of play for 4 chapters before moving on to the next one. There it will come into play Taiga saejima, a story that will serve to close certain unknowns that Yakuza 0 left us (as long as you are playing them in chronological order, otherwise the effect is the other way around).
Saejima’s story despite being somewhat more personal and -in the beginning- linear serves to reunite with familiar faces, in addition to seeing tremendously iconic scenes from the saga, which serve to understand many events from the past. Despite the few words that good Taiga uses, he exudes charisma everywhere.
The third plot leads us with Masayoshi Tanimura in what every day I have clearer was the germ of Judgment. With no apparent relationship to both Saejima and Akiyama, Tanimura is a Kamurocho police detective who finds himself drawn into a conspiracy involving members of his profession and holding high positions. Tanimura’s plot is not the worst, but it is true that his character is the dullest, in fact he is the only character in the game that is not controlled again in future installments.
Tanimura is not a bad character and his plot is the one that ends up marrying the others, but it is true that the boy lacks a little more virtue, I will not deny it. Finally, the plot of Kazuma kiryu It serves to finish joining the pieces of the puzzle before a final chapter where we are allowed to control any character and face the end of the game.
And 4 different ways to play
In Yakuza 4 we again find a strong and entertaining narrative, with epic moments and where we will not feel that we are babysitting or simply living a virtual vacation by the sea. Without a doubt Yakuza 4 traces what was seen in Yakuza 3 with a plot at the height of what the saga had us used to.
But of course, Yakuza is a saga with a strong narrative component, but also playable. Having 4 characters means having 4 different fight records, a first time in the saga (remember that Yakuza 0 and the remakes were released after this installment). Akiyama will fight a lot with his legs and will have enormous speed, Saejima will be a slow tank but will do infinite damage with each hit, Tanimura will mix fast punches with martial arts movements and Kiryu… well, it will be Kiryu.
With each character we will start from 0 when we get to their chapter, so the progression is faster. Unfortunately, both the UI and how to improve our character are still intact compared to Yakuza 3, so you will have to continue using the strange improvement system. The fact that it is faster to level up and improve skills means that from one chapter to the next we will increase our characteristics a lot, so we will notice the progression more suddenly.
On the other hand, each character will have their secondary missions, so the completion task is multiplied by 4. Like all Yakuza, this installment is loaded with hilarious secondary and entertaining mini-games.
Another remaster that could give more of himself
Yakuza 4 Remastered comes to 1080p and 60 fps, a resolution somewhat lower than what we are used to lately. As for the performance we cannot complain, but it is true that the detail in the textures and the clarity of the game itself could be much better. In any case, the environments and characters look somewhat better than with Yakuza 3, since despite using the same engine the team updated certain assets.
Unfortunately Yakuza 4 Remastered comes to us without locating, with the texts in English and voices in Japanese that have been a trend in the saga until Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The soundtrack is still at a huge level, yes.
Analysis of Yakuza 4 Remastered on Xbox One
Yakuza 4 traces the sensations that Yakuza 3 left us and it is more like what we expect from a game in this saga, although with the fresh blood necessary to endure other years. Yakuza 4 introduced 3 new characters of which 2 of them have been relevant in future games and that they have served to give some rest to a Kiryu who wanted to leave behind everything related to the Yakuza and who saw how his return in Yakuza 3 brought him more misfortunes.
After the downturn that Yakuza 3 may have given you, Yakuza 4 Remastered offers a more satisfying and entertaining experience and lays the foundations of what will be one of the best installments of the entire saga. Although the remaster could have been much better, Yakuza 4 Remasterd offers us for the first time the opportunity to play this title on an Xbox console, which is no small feat.
