Yakutsk received the status of the capital of “Total Dictation-2021”. The decision was taken by the jury of the competition. Its final stage took place on Saturday, February 6th.

Presentations at the Russian State Library for Youth in Moscow were made by coordinators in the cities that reached the final of the competition following the results of online voting. Yakutsk managed to prove that it was he who deserved to become the main platform of the action on the day of the dictation.

In particular, as writes IA PrimaMedia, the city coordinator promised that on the day of the action, all the iconic buildings of Yakutsk, such as the broadcasting tower and the building of the North-Eastern Federal University, will be highlighted in red, like the dictation logo. In addition, participants in Total Dictation will have the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge in permafrost conditions.

Andrey Gelasimov, a Russian writer and laureate of the All-Russian Literary Prize “Far East” named after Arsenyev, took an active part in promoting Yakutsk as the capital of “Total Dictation-2021”. He is a native of Yakutsk and the author of “Total Dictation-2020”. As a result, Yakutsk won the online voting with a margin of several thousand votes from Ryazan, which took second place.

On April 10, the author of “Total Dictation-2021” writer Dmitry Glukhovsky will read his text in Yakutsk. An additional studio will also be opened in the city, from where the online marathon will be broadcast on the day of the dictation.