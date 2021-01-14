The City Duma of Yakutsk accepted the resignation of the mayor of Sardana Avksentieva, who had previously decided to resign of her own free will due to her health condition. Reported by RIA News…

“The deputies approved the resignation of the mayor. 17 people voted for, six against, one abstained, ”said the agency’s interlocutor in the City Duma. It is also noted that the first deputy mayor, Yevgeny Grigoriev, has been appointed acting head of the city.

On January 11, Avksentieva announced her early resignation due to her health condition. She admitted that she could no longer work 24 hours a day all year round. Soon the head of the city is going to go to the hospital, where she will undergo surgery. The head of Yakutia, Aisen Nikolaev, wished the head of the city a speedy recovery and said that he understood her decision.

The former mayor also said that she agreed to become an adviser to Grigoriev, but only on a voluntary basis. As Avksentieva emphasized, she, like all Yakutians, is not indifferent to the fate of the city.