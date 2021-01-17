Yakut police officers are checking on the fact that a local resident spreads false messages in the messenger about chipping during vaccination against COVID-19, reports RIA News with reference to the republican Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The department clarified that a native of the Suntarsky district may face administrative responsibility for the dissemination of deliberately false socially significant information. This article provides for a fine of up to 100 thousand rubles. In addition, in some cases, such acts can be qualified as a violation of criminal law.

Police officers urged citizens to be skeptical about unverified information and focus only on official sources.

Earlier it was reported that over the past year Roskomnadzor restricted access to more than a thousand inaccurate materials about the coronavirus, including fake statistics on infection and death.