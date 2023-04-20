Home page politics

Muhammet Yakut is one of the mafia giants in Turkey. Now he has fled and reports explosive things about President Erdogan and the AKP government.

Ankara – The Revelations by former mafia godfather Sedat Peker have in his YouTube videos President Recep Erdogan and put his government under massive pressure in the past. In his videos, Peker repeatedly reported on cases of corruption in the Türkiye and arms delivery to jihadists in Syria, in which businessmen close to Erdogan and members of the government are said to be involved. However, Peker, who lives in exile in the United Arab Emirates, has since gone into hiding.

Now Erdogan is being implicated again – this time by the Kurdish businessman and mafioso Muhammet Yakut. In one of his videos, he immediately zeroes in on Erdogan. “I will no longer call you President Erdogan. I will call you King Tayyip. I’ll call you Naked King Tayyip,” says Yakut at the beginning of his video, alluding to the fairy tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes” by Hans Christian Andersen. Yakut mainly publishes his videos on his Twitter account “Delilerin Delisi” (in German: The crazy one among the crazy ones).

Revelations about Erdogan before Turkey’s 2023 elections: attempted coup a play?

In a recent interview with the Turkish journalist Serdar Akinan, Yakut spoke about the background to the attempted coup of July 15, 2016. “The attempted coup was a play. Did they know AKPMPs from the opposition party also knew that this was the case, Yakut said. Akinan was arrested after the video was broadcast on Wednesday (April 19) and released 20 hours later. There had previously been solidarity rallies with the journalist on social media.

Türkiye election 2023: Yakut burdens Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

In a separate video, Yakut charged Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. The Turkish diplomat bought apartments in London together with the pro-government oligarch Cemal Kalyoncu from the so-called “gang of five”. “Metin Günes, Mevlut Çavusoglu, Cemal Kalyoncu bought apartments in London with the stolen money,” Yakut wrote on Twitter. He also published the addresses of the apartments in his video.

The gang of five, which is supposed to divide practically all major government orders among themselvesis also targeted by the opposition presidential candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroğlu. “We had it calculated by experts. They have stolen $418 billion from the state budget during this reign,” Kilicdaroglu said in a speech to the CHP-Group said in January. “I will collect this money from you as soon as we get the government,” promised Kilicdaroglu.

The former mayor of Ankara, Melih Gökcek, is also being implicated by Yakut. He has relationships with a transsexual prostitute known as “Travesti Okşan”. According to Yakut, Okşan had himself filmed having sex with people who can then be eliminated. “If I make the relationship between your father and Travesti Okşan public, neither your mother nor your father will be able to take to the streets,” warns mafia boss Osman Gökcek, the son of the former mayor of Ankara and candidate for Erdogan’s AKP. He had previously threatened the mafioso.

Who is Muhammad Yakut?

Although Muhammet Yakut presents himself as a businessman, he is one of the former underground figures with close ties to Erdogan and his AKP government. “Yakut met at the Presidential Palace. There he also met with representatives of the MIT secret service,” he explains Investigative journalist Cevheri Güven in conversation with FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. “The break between Yakut and Erdogan was similar to that of Sedat Peker. Other mafia groups were favored by the Erdogan government, who now want to get rid of their competition,” says Güven.

Revelations ahead of Turkey’s 2023 elections a problem for Erdogan

At the upcoming Türkiye election on May 14, Yakut’s revelations could become a problem for Erdogan. In his videos, the mafioso, who has since fled into exile in Germany, reveals the machinations of the AKP government and Erdogan, but he only touches on many points. It is considered certain that Yakut will publish further explosive information. However, Erdogan managed to silence Peker in his exile. Whether he can also silence Yakut remains to be seen. (Erkan Pehlivan)