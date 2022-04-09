Sharjah (Union)

The great international master of Uzbekistan, Naderbek Yakubiyev, won the title of the Sharjah International Blitz Chess Championship, in its 27th edition, organized by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, with the participation of more than 200 players from 31 countries, including a large number of international title holders.

Bakubiev’s lead came after he won the title with 8 points from 9 rounds with 7 wins and two draws, while he came in second place with the same balance of points from the Moldavian Fiorel Lordachescu, and the Uzbek Jawahar Sindarov in third place with 8 points as well. The tie, the Filipino Oliver Demakeling fourth with 7.5 points, and the Dutch veteran Ivan Sokolov in fifth place, and Serbian Igor Mladenovic sixth.

The closing ceremony and honoring of the winners were witnessed by Omar Noman Al Ali, Assistant Secretary-General of the club, Ihsan Tordaliev, Vice-President of the Uzbek Chess Federation and Director of the Tashkent International Chess Academy, and Rajaei Al-Sousi, Executive Director of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club.

Sheikh Saud Al Mualla, President of the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for sponsoring the tournament and the club, and the Sharjah Sports Council, noting that the tournament in its 27th edition achieved a high level of organizational success by attracting the best chess players in the world.

He added: The generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which all Sharjah clubs enjoy always contributes to achieving the desired success of any global event, which in turn highlights the civilized, sports and tourism face of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Speed ​​Chess Championship was concluded, where the great international master Salem Abdel Rahman, player of our national team and Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, won its title, surpassing many of the great international masters.

The Sharjah Ramadan International Chess Championship is considered one of the most important and oldest chess tournaments in the world, with the participation of the best international masters, international players, and title holders from around the world.