After the second electoral round in Ecuador that gave the victory to conservative Guillermo Lasso, RFI exclusively interviewed the leftist indigenous leader Yaku Pérez, who obtained third place in the first round, with just 0.35% less of the vote than Lasso, the next president of the country.

The general elections in Ecuador served for the conservative Guillermo Lasso to rise with the Presidency of the country in his struggle with the correista Andrés Arauz, although the figure of a third man, Yaku Pérez, should not be forgotten.

The indigenous leader who was third by a slim margin in the first round and who unsuccessfully appealed to the contentious electoral tribunal to review the votes, has been the key man for Lasso to take the Presidency in what was his third candidacy .

Pérez, a 52-year-old lawyer, declared an opponent of Lasso and a consummate anticorreist, placed third in the first round of February 7 with 19.39% of the votes, compared to 32.72% of the winner of the day, the economist left-wing Arauz, and 19.74% of the former right-wing banker Lasso.

RFI What is your personal analysis of the presidential election in Ecuador?

Yaku Pérez: (Considering that) in the historic there is a null vote, which was generally 10% and now it reaches 17%, and that we ran a campaign without spending a single penny, I think it is an election that is giving the country and the new President who has to listen to us. As we were no longer on the ballot, we no longer had greater enthusiasm. Many have said, including the ‘New York Times’, that the winning candidate of the first round does not appear on the ballots of the second round. That says a lot. We are outraged by fraud. But that is history and what we have to do is wish the new president-elect success. We will continue on our shore of peaceful resistance, in defense of water, ecology, community rights, and freedoms.

RFI Where do you think the votes you obtained in the first round have gone?

AND P: If we read the results, they would have gone to candidate Lasso. We win in 13 of the 24 provinces. (We win) throughout the Ecuadorian Amazon. And (in the second round) in the mountains and in the Amazon, Mr. Lasso wins. Perhaps the people are already tired of the violence, of extractivism, of that populist left, which is not a real, authentic left that is with the workers, with the teachers, with the indigenous class, with the open class, with whom we were reviled, persecuted, criminalized. Only before the international face does progressivism appear. It is a left that is actually camouflaged. It is a left that appears as a right that has been receiving the support of a billionaire such as Isidro Romero for the candidacy of correísmo.

RFI What do you expect from Guillermo Lasso at the head of the country in the coming years?

AND P:I wish you the best of luck. If he governs well we will be happy. But I doubt it. When Lasso said that he was going to open the polls to make the votes transparent (after the first round to clarify doubts whether Pérez or Lasso had obtained second place) and then he broke that promise, we were mistrusted. I think this party today (by your choice) will morph in six months, maybe less, into disappointment, frustration. Time will absolve us, it is the best judge. It takes time, but it is infallible.

Conservative Guillermo Lasso celebrates having won the presidential elections of Ecuador, in Guayaquil, on April 11, 2021. © FERNANDO MENDEZ / AFP

RFI What will be your role in the opposition?

AND P: (I will do) what the voters say, what my people say, what Pacha Mamita says. I am not obsessed with a candidacy. If it is good, if not, nothing happens. From my space, from the legal profession, from the academy, from the farm, that is, from taking care of food, taking care of water, I will continue to contribute to the country and create awareness that we have to take care of the planet. If we don’t want to die toast from global warming.

RFI Are you retiring from politics?

AND P: I am neither retired, nor retired, nor active in electoral politics. This is not an obsession on my part. If the people ask me to be a candidate, then I will put all my contingents for the good of the country.

With AFP

This article was originally published in RFI