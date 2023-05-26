Former presidential candidate Yaku Pérez announced this Thursday his candidacy for the extraordinary elections in August next in Ecuador, convened after the head of state, Guillermo Lasso, applied the so-called “cross death” and dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament).

At a press conference, Pérez asserted that he has a “different proposal to offer, above all, without demagogy”, after having been proposed as a pre-candidate by a political movement with a center-left tendency

Those who are elected in the extraordinary elections, in which Parliament will also be renewed, They will remain in office until May 2025, in order to complete the period interrupted when the “cross death” was applied.

Pérez said that in a year and a half “not much can be done”but he assured that he will act as he did when he was prefect of the Andean province of Azuay for a year and four months.

#Urgent “Neither Lassos, nor Correas. They already had the opportunity and they only left a national tragedy,” said Yaku Pérez, when accepting his presidential candidacy together with alliances of Unidad Popular and Democracia Sí. pic.twitter.com/kGeFTAlrXG — 🇪🇨 La Data Ec (@LaDataEc) May 25, 2023

In that sense, commented that it will save resources, it will fight insecurity, corruption and will invest in education, health, in the agricultural sector, among others.

“Here we do not need to arm ourselves to the teeth. Yes, resources must be given to the Police and the Army and to everyone so that they take care of us, but we must attack the germ of organized crime,” he commented, stressing that his main action will be to fight against insecurity.

On environmental issues, he defended the decision of an environmental group to promote a referendum to prevent oil exploitation in the Amazon zone of Yasuní, process that will take place alongside the extraordinary general elections.

A candidate who has strong support

54 years old and with more than two decades of environmental activism behind him, the indigenous Pérez came third in the presidential elections in which the current president Lasso went to the ticket office with the correista Andrés Arauz.

Pérez thanked this Thursday for the support received in 2021 and assured that in his eventual government “there will be no forgiveness or forgetfulnesszero impunity, but let it be clear, we are not going to fall into the extreme of having to persecute anyone either.”

The President of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announces the dissolution of the National Assembly.

The candidate pointed out that they have many projects and that he works with a team of experts in matters of security, economy, social security, “structural reform of the State.”

“Let’s see if we go for a constituent or not,” he suggested. He promised to run a happy, festive, clean and fight-free campaign.

“We are not only rhetorical, but also practical. Gender equality is essential for us,” he added, announcing that in his candidacy he will accompany her for the Vice Presidency “a woman from the Ecuadorian coast, probably.”

The candidates that have been launched so far

Belonging to the “We are water” movement and a doctor of jurisprudence, Pérez said he was “with open arms”to receive other movements and political parties that are in the trend” to “do a minga (community work) to “save the country”.

Perez joined the shortlist, which up to now includes the former legislator and journalist Fernando Villevicenciothe former vice president Otto Sonnenholznerthe entrepreneur and security expert Jan Topicand the former legislator Daniel Noboa and the former candidate for Prefect of the province of Pichincha Elsa Guerra.

The former legislator and journalist, Fernando Villevicencio, is one of the pre-candidates for the presidency in Ecuador.

Villavicencio, Sonnenholzner and Pérez have shown themselves willing to reach alliances to avoid the atomization of the vote, but they have not finalized agreements yet.

On the other hand, it is still unknown if the leader of the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), Leonidas Iza, will intervene in the elections, while the definition of the binomial that will be presented by the Citizen Revolution movement, led by former President Rafael Correa (2007) is awaited. -2017).

Correísmo will reach the elections at its best after having established itself as the largest political force in the country in the local authority elections held last February.

EFE