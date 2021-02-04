Patricio Parodi lived a moment of tension in This is war, after his future in the program was left in the hands of ‘The combatants’, who had to choose the team of which he would be part.

After the defeat of ‘Los guerreros’ in one of the competitions, Yako Eskenazi highlighted the performance of the popular ‘Pato’ in the reality show, who expressed his desire to join the team led by the renowned ‘Historical Captain’.

“You are an outstanding competitor,” said Yaco Eskenazi amid the possibility that the contestant could join his team.

Likewise, Parodi could not hide his bewilderment at the thought that he would be chosen in ‘The Combatants’.

“What is going to happen has neither head nor head. As much as it is in the luck of the envelope. What am I doing there? If I have never been there and I think it is the choice of all the competitors, you have always emphasized it. It’s the origin, right? In the program that you started. Never in my life have I stepped on ‘Combate’, Gian Piero“Said the reality boy when he showed his discomfort for this situation.

Finally, Patricio Parodi will continue in the team that he formed from the beginning: ‘The warriors’.

With this election, the two teams of This is War were completed and the confrontations can begin.

This is war, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.