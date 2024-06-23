Frankfurt (dpa)

Murat Yakin, coach of the Swiss national team, said that his team will not back down against the host German national team, in the third and final round of the group stage of the European Nations Cup currently being held in Germany.

Speaking to reporters, Yakin added: “We have to stick to our position. We cannot focus on defense only. We must stop their attack, put them under control, and also launch attacks on them.”

The Swiss team occupies second place in Group A, after defeating Hungary 3-1 and drawing 1-1 with Scotland. The team will seize its place in the round of sixteen through a draw, and it can also seize the top spot in the group if it wins.

The Swiss team has not succeeded in defeating Germany in any tournament since 1938, nor did the qualifiers, and Yakin spoke with admiration of his counterpart in the German team, Julian Nagelsmann, whose team beat Scotland 1-5 and Hungary 2-0.

Yakin said: “I admire what coach Julian Nagelsmann offers and his style of play. There is a plan behind everything.”