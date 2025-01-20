Yaiza Tejera was one of the young people who participated with temptress in the sixth edition of The island of temptationswhere took center stage for his approaches with Álex Sánchez and Manuel Villena.

After her participation in the contest, the 23-year-old He returned to his normal job, in the hospitality world. And that was where he had a bad experience with a group of clients.

“Today I was harassed at my own work. Ten people came in the afternoon, boys and girls in their 30s, and they’ve been hesitating for me“, the temptress said on Instagram.

“Then they came back at night, sneaking in through the back door. I have been humiliated and recorded without my consent. I have encountered insults from the boys and one of them has even touched me, with little cakes. a man He tried to hit me while two others were lifting me up by the hand.“Yaiza explained.

The worker called the police, who “did nothing” according to her story, so she plans to report her attackers. “I don’t know exactly what reason they would have for doing that. I think that no one deserves what I went through today,” lamented the young woman, who is not the first time she has experienced something similar.

“It has already happened to me several times that they have come I work at laughing at me with comments like: ‘Look at her, how it turned out.’ I have appeared on a television show and I have had a company. I have been a waitress for years, I have been an elite competitor and many other things. Is working something low?” he reflected.