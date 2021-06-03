The architect of the new coalition in Israel that could unseat Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister is a man known for being true to his principles of keeping Israel a democratic, liberal and secular country. His father, a journalist and politician like him, is one of the most important figures in the territory. Now, Lapid wants to leave his shadow.

When he was still announcing the news instead of provoking it, Yair Lapid always asked his guests the same question on his weekly talk show on the Israeli channel Chanel 2.

“What does Israel symbolize to you?” Asked the handsome presenter.

The responses were often rambling, sometimes light, sometimes heartfelt. But when the journalist faced his own father, former Justice Minister Yosef ‘Tommy’ Lapid, his response was revealing. When the son asked him what he thought Israel represented, the father simply replied “you.”

Years after his death from cancer, Lapid Sr.’s dreams could come true.

This Wednesday, June 2, after weeks of intense negotiations behind the scenes, Lapid announced that he had managed to add the support of seven different parties to form a new coalition government without Benjamin Netanyahu, prime minister for 12 years.

According to the agreement reached with the far-right formation Yamina, a key supporter in the coalition, its leader Naftali Bennett will be prime minister during the first two years of government, a position that will later pass to Lapid to finish the mandate.

Lapid had already struck a similar deal with another centrist politician, Benny Gantz, after the 2019 legislative elections. However, the plan was never carried out. Gantz switched sides and decided to join Netanyahu, a clear example of the machinations and failed strategies that have led Israel to hold four elections in two years.

The latest elections, held on March 23, left Lapid’s party, Yesh Atid (which translates as “There is a future”), in second position, with 17 seats out of the 120 held by the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. When the attempt to form Netanyahu’s government failed, Lapid was the next in charge.

In a country where Netanyahu faces serious accusations of corruption but has refused to leave his post during the trial, and where the representatives change sides without much ideological consistency, Lapid has emerged as a reference landed in the political center.



The leader of the far-right Yamina party, Naftali Bennet, and the leader of the centrist Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, speak at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 2, 2021. © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

Resolutely and without fuss, he has shown that he is true to his core values: preserving Israel’s liberal and secular democracy, and protecting the judiciary from Netanyahu’s attempts to tilt it in his favor.

To achieve this, the 57-year-old politician offered his ally the first attempt to lead the country, putting his own aspirations in favor of the common interest second. That attitude by Lapid, which is not the first time it has come to light, has earned him the respect of Israelis, according to recent opinion polls.

“Lapid has done well politically. He was seen as a lightweight, but he has shown to have political and human depth,” explained Irris Makler, the Jerusalem correspondent for France 24 in English: “The Israelis are impressed with his ability not to. lose sight of the main objective and not get carried away by the ego, something very rare in politicians and especially in politicians who used to be journalists. “

The journey has been a long one since the handsome presenter – who was once nicknamed the Israeli George Clooney – decided to gamble on political life nearly ten years ago. Initially dismissed as a careerist with no college degree, Lapid has ended up emerging as a self-made man who fulfills his father’s dreams on his own terms.

“Where is the money?”

Born on November 5, 1963, Lapid grew up in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood of Tel Aviv, precisely in an apartment block called “the residence of journalists”, housing many communicators.

His parents were part of the secular intelligentsia of Israel. The father, ‘Tommy’, was a character beyond reality: he survived the Holocaust to become a leading journalist known for his wit, sharp tongue, and vehement secular convictions. ‘Tommy’ Lapid entered the world of politics in the late 1990s and became Minister of Justice, before returning to the media as a television commentator and columnist until his death in 2008.

His mother, Shulamit Lapid, was widely recognized in Israel for her novels and plays.

Proclaimed self-taught, Lapid dropped out of high school and began a successful career in journalism at a newspaper, where he wrote a weekly column, before becoming a presenter at Chanel 2. He also published several books and plays, and even briefly dabbled in journalism. field of action.

In 2012, motivated by the protests that rocked Israel during the Arab Spring, Lapid left journalism to make the leap into politics. The party he founded, Yesh Atid, was well received by the young protest movement. It was a natural fit: Lapid’s training advocated an equitable distribution of resources and called for national responsibilities to be shared equally. For example, he wanted to end military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.

His platform was a reflection of the secular middle class, a segment of the Israeli population that is vital to the state’s economy but is often overlooked. Another banner of Lapid was the fight against corruption in the political elites, to such an extent that his followers adopted a headline from one of his columns, “Where’s the money?”, As a campaign slogan.

With his movie star airs, Lapid was dismissed as an arrogant youngster in the harsh world of Israeli politics, where military careers are often seen as indispensable to good leadership.

Lapid won hearts abroad as finance minister

Against expectations, Lapid surprised everyone in the legislative elections in January 2013, when his party won 19 seats and won second place behind Netanyahu’s party, the Likud.

With the governance of Israel in hand, Lapid decided to join the Likud in a government coalition and became the Minister of Finance, a position that multiplied his international projection.

As a minister, Lapid met with leaders from all countries, including Emmanuel Macron, who at the time was also a young and ambitious economy minister.

In 2019, Lapid managed to meet again with Macron, who described him as “a friend.”

“Pretty words with little substance”

But in Israel, government responsibilities were beginning to rust the glow of the new political star. He pushed for an austerity plan that was largely unpopular, especially among the ultra-Orthodox community, which saw many of the state subsidies it benefits from cut.

His enthusiastic approach to social media became a source of ridicule among young people. His prolific writings on Facebook, which used to talk about everything and nothing, led to the appearance of a satirical page called the Lapidometer.

Internet users could write a word on the Lapidometer and thus a text was generated that seemed to have been written by the Minister of Finance. “We realized that the Yesh Atid party spends a lot of time on Facebook instead of being involved in parliamentary activities,” one of the creators of the website told the Israeli media at the time. “Also, his writings say nothing. They are full of pretty words, but with very little substance. A bit like Yair Lapid.”

In his favor, Lapid showed that he took it well, and told reporters that he had tested the Lapidometer with his children, who had certified that the text he generated did indeed appear to be written by him.

The definitive break with Netanyahu

His time at the Ministry of Finance did not last long. At the end of 2014, Netanyahu decided to do without Lapid, in addition to another of his centrist ministers, Tzipi Livni.

At a press conference, Netanyahu’s words echoed: “I will no longer tolerate opposition from within the government,” words that led Israel to other snap elections.

The prime minister’s hard line on Israeli settlements in Palestinian territory and a nationality law that emphasized Israel’s Jewish character over its democratic principles had been the cause of divisions within the coalition.





Archive image. Then-Finance Minister Yair Lapid and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint press conference in Khersulen on June 3, 2013. © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

It was difficult for Lapid to accept an increase in the budget for the colonies, while he defended his austerity measures. For Netanyahu, the coalition had lost its appeal and wanted to seek a more manageable government with right-wing or ultra-Orthodox parties, considered its natural allies.

Lapid, the figure who supports a coalition against Netanyahu

Coalitions have been inevitable in a system of as many parties as Israel’s. Lapid has managed to amalgamate eight different political parties to remove Netanyahu from power, but along the way he has had to reach out to Yamina’s far-rightists.

Makler warns that the new coalition faces gigantic challenges: “It has parties from across the spectrum of Israeli politics, an Arab party, parties of the left, of the center, and parties of the right that were former allies of Likud. Netanyahu, there is not much else that holds them together, “explains the journalist.

During the campaign, Lapid downplayed his foreign policy comments on such critical issues as the conflict with Palestine and the Iran nuclear deal. Officially, his party advocates a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, but opposes dividing Jerusalem, which the Palestinians also claim as their future capital.

For his part, in the May 30 speech where he announced his alliance with Lapid, Bennet reiterated his call for “unity” and recalled that the future Government “will not be against any community, no group, it will not be hostile to anyone. “.

Many saw those statements as a reference to the ultra-Orthodox community, which makes up 10-12% of Israel’s population. Lapid has not commented on that issue, although he has recently taken a more conciliatory public speech, away from the attacks that his father once launched with the courage and legitimacy of a Holocaust survivor.

“‘Tommy Lapid’ was an excellent man, much more intellectual than his son. But his son has lived his own life and built his own career,” reflected Mackler. “Perhaps he is already beyond his father’s shadow.”

This article is adapted from its original in English.