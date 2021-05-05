The 28 days that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to consolidate a parliamentary majority that would allow him to form a government have passed, but since he did not obtain the necessary support, now President Reuven Rivlin entrusts Lapid, a secularist, with the mission of seeking a coalition in the center.

The reason the president gives his vote of confidence to Yair Lapid, a central politician and former finance minister, is because he has the support of 56 of the 120 members of Parliament, as Rivlin put it. Although he still does not have the majorities that are needed to form a new government, the president considers that Lapid is the most suitable.

“It is clear that the member of parliament Yair Lapid could form a government that has the confidence of the Knesset (Parliament), despite the fact that there are many difficulties,” said the president in his speech on Wednesday.

Lapid, who is also the leader of the secular Yesh Atid party, responded in a statement that he accepted the president’s decision and said that his goal is to establish a government of the left, right and center “that reflects the fact that we do not hate each other. each other ”.

In the text, the politician added that “this is a historic opportunity to break down the barriers that divide Israeli society, to unite the religious and the laity, the left, the right and the center.”

Lapid had already ruled out serving in a government of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing indictment for three crimes the latter faces.

In addition, the appointment comes a month after Rivlin entrusted the same mission to Netanyahu, following the parliamentary elections in March this year. But the prime minister failed to win the backing of the 61 deputies who, at a minimum, are needed to form a government, and his 28-day time limit ended at midnight Tuesday.

Despite this, Netanyahu asked the president to give him a two-week extension to consolidate the majorities, but Rivlin and his right-wing political party, the Likud, said they would have granted him that extra time if he had been close to arriving. an agreement. And this is how, now, the opportunity is Lapid.

The possibility of a shared government in Israel

Naftali Bennet, the leader of the far-right Yamina party, also asked the president for the mandate to form the next government. According to a poll published this Wednesday by Channel 13, Israel, 43% of citizens want a Lapid-Bennett mandate. Given the request and the data, the Israeli president received both candidates separately on Wednesday morning.

Netanyahu tried at the time to reach out to Bennet, when he asked him to join him and together they form a “solid right-wing bloc” that controls 59 seats, a number still below the majority.

However, now Bennet seems to be within the president’s possibilities, as the president hinted at in his speech. “I just spoke with Yair Lapid and informed him that I entrust him with the formation of a government, whether it be a government that he will lead at the beginning, or a government headed by someone else first in which he will serve as deputy prime minister,” Rivlin said. in his speech.

But even if Lapid and Bennet unite, it may not be enough to achieve parliamentary majorities, as Israel’s political scene is highly fragmented.

On the one hand, although Lapid’s party was the second most voted, it has only 17 seats in Parliament; while Netanyahu’s collectivity was the one that won the most seats with 30. But those MPs may not back Lapid as Netanyahu opposes him being the leader of a coalition.

For this reason, the eyes of many politicians are on the parties that represent Israel’s Arab minority, which in turn amounts to 21% of the population. Netanyahu sought the backing of the Arabs, but five of the six lawmakers on the Joint Arab List gave their support to Lapid, as the party wrote in a letter it sent to Rivlin.

Their vote is so coveted that, for the first time in his political career, Bennet met alone with Mansur Abas, an Arab-Israeli politician and leader of a small Arab and Islamist formation. This could be the missing piece to reach the required number of votes.

And it is that time is running against it. Lapid has 28 days to get the backing of the 61 MPs they need to form the new government. If he fails to do so, Parliament will be dissolved and the Israelis will have to return to the polls for the fifth time in just two years.

It is a difficult mission because since 2019 there has not been a majority coalition. In fact, Netanyahu did not make it after two parliamentary elections. A third attempt was in the hands of the opposition, specifically Benny Gantz, who also did not reach the support of more than half of the members of the Knesset. Subsequently, the opposition Benny Gantz and the prime minister agreed on a government coalition, which collapsed in December 2020 in the middle of a debate on the national budget.

This is how the country reached the fourth election, in March 2021. And although President Rivlin appointed Netanyahu to seek to form the Government, ultimately the prime minister did not obtain majorities.

