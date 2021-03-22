The Yaipén Brothers announced on their social networks that they have been summoning the entrepreneurs of the COVID-19 pandemic to promote them for free in your next online concert, which will also be free.

The call was announced through social networks. In the publication, it is detailed that the musical appointment will be held in the month of April for the anniversary of the city of Chiclayo, in the Lambayeque region.

In addition, to have the opportunity to be chosen and access the presence of the brand in the next concert, you must fill out the form in the following link.

Cumbia to support startups

Finally, It was known that this support is only for businesses in Chiclayo. The Yaipén Brothers They have been constantly presenting various musical hits on their social networks and one of them is the “Live Macho Mix”.

