The group ‘Hermanos Yaipén’ spoke out after it became known that Ysrael Rojas, one of its members, has accumulated several complaints of assault, the latest towards his ex-partner Melissa Rodríguez. The decision was to withdraw it.

Communiqué from Hermanos Yaipén. Photo: Instagram

Yaipén brothers separate Ysrael Rojas

“We want to make it clear that we do not support, nor do we support, every act of violence and even more so if it is against a woman, on the contrary we categorically reject and denounce if we witness this type of act that violates the rights of a person” reads the group’s statement. “We inform that Mr. Ysrael Jeshua Rojas Villafuerte is no longer part of Hermanos Yaipén,” they stated.

On the other hand, they reported that they cannot contact the accused: “As a company, we have looked for a way to contact Mr. Ysrael so that he can clarify his employment situation and answer for his actions, but so far there has been no response.”