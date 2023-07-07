Anuel AA once again stars in dozens of headlines in various media, but not for something related to his career. The Dominican rapper Yailin the most Viral publicly revealed that she was the victim of physical assault by the singer, while she was pregnant with her first daughter Cattleya. In the same way, he pointed out that, after the birth of her little girl, the musician did not want to fulfill her responsibilities and even ignored her.

What did Yailin the most viral say about Anuel?

Through social networks, Yailin the most Viral published a brief message in which she accuses her ex-partner anuel aa of physical aggression, while she was sweetly waiting for the daughter they have together. Likewise, she clarified that she did not speak before on the subject, since she wanted to preserve the well-being of her minor.

“If you are a narcissist, tell the world, Ema, that you beat me pregnant. I never said anything for my girlbut I never thought you were going to go down that low, friend,” he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

Yailin the most Viral tells what happened with Anuel AA. Photo: Instagram/Yailin the most Viral

Does Anuel not help with the maintenance of his daughter?

On the other hand, Yailin the most viral She also recounted the difficult moments she went through after the Puerto Rican composer left her alone when her daughter was just born. According to her comments, Anuel took several of her belongings and did not respond to her messages.

“Stop putting the papers of a good father on him. Keep going and I’ll upload the messages from when I needed money for rent, for pampers for the girl, for your daughter’s milk and you and your people ignored me. You left me without a dollar, you stole the only money I had in my name, my clothes, the garments, you left me with nothing”, Was the forceful comment that the singer sent.