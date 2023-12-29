The artist 6ix9ine He was denounced after threatening Yailin with publishing intimate videos of her, according to the singer. If the information is corroborated, the authorities would find themselves facing a case of violence and blackmail. It should be noted that she recently also reported the reggaeton player for physically attacking her.

What happened to Yailin and Tekashi 6ix9ine?

The 'Chivirica' singer reported that the singer blackmails her by sharing his videos. “He returned my phone to me, but he deleted everything. All my things that I had from him, he deleted them. I don't have them. My friend already has them,” said Anuel's ex-partner. “I record it and delete them because if not he gets into my cell phone and deletes them. He also threatens to upload intimate videos of me”he concluded.

Yailin accuses Tekashi of assault. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/YouTube capture

What other complaints does Tekashi 6ix9ine have?

Daniel Hernández, Tekashi's real name, was accused of the crime of sexual abuse of minors. Additionally, he served time for assault and selling heroin. He was later accused of ties to the organized crime and firearms chargesincluding conspiracy to murder and armed robbery, according to the American media Jezebel.

Help channels

If you are or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

