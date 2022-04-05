In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, Adly describes “Yahya and Treasures” as “a purposeful artistic work that all the makers of the work sought to present in the best way in order to be historical and remain engraved in the minds of children.”

The owner of the idea and author of the cartoon series “Yahya and Treasures” continued: “Our Egyptian civilization is rich in important events, the last of which was the great event of moving the procession of royal mummies, which dazzled everyone. We took it as the starting point through which the Egyptian cartoon is presented in the best form.”

Adly confirmed: “I presented many ideas for the cartoon, and it was finally agreed to present Yahya and Treasures after several sessions. Everyone was enthusiastic about the project and believed in it, led by the project’s producer Issam El-Sakka and all the great artists involved in the work.”

A number of senior Egyptian artists, including Esaad Younes, Ahmed El-Sakka, Yasser Jalal, Ahmed Al-Awadi, Sami Maghawry and others, participated in the series, which lasts for a quarter of an hour.

Adly explained, “We searched for iconic voices to embody the characters in the work. We are all associated with these voices and love them deeply, and if we hear them, they will always remain in our minds. I thank them for their patience and diligence to present it in this impressive way.”

The makers of the work chose to pass all the information contained in the series to a review committee that was formed from specialists and academics from the Faculty of Archeology, Cairo University. In this regard, Adly said: “All the information in the series has been audited to present it to the children without any problems, and it has been reviewed and simplified to be assimilated.”

The artist, Esaad Younes, embodies the character of Queen Hatshepsut, while the artist Yasser Jalal embodies the central character, King Ramses, and the artist Ashraf Abdel Baqi presents the character of King Khufu.

Over the course of its thirty episodes, the cartoon series monitors about 12 kings of the Egyptian civilization. The writer hopes that it will continue to be presented in the coming years, after the turnout recorded by the first part, adding: “The Egyptian civilization has many characters and events that can be presented in many parts.”

Adly believes that the time factor was the first challenge they faced: “We were working with maximum energy and speed, and with the best quality, so that the work would come to light in the best way, in addition to the challenge that the work should be valid for all age groups, and not limited to children, as the circles through which the old and the young will be known. Additional information, and they will try to inquire about it and its occurrence and are looking for additional information.

The events of the series begin with the launch of a school trip to an archaeological area, and one of the children decides to infiltrate a different area without the knowledge of the trip supervisor, to enter into various adventures throughout the episodes.

The child, Iyad, introduces the character “Yahya” and Buthaina as “Treasures”. Adly said: “This is not the first time they have done a distinguished work, they have worked in the dubbing field before in distinguished Disney works. They are very distinguished, and they have a high level of artistic sense.”