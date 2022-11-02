The new series Marvel announced in June dedicated to Wonder Man finally sees us place a face next to the one who will be the protagonist. It is about Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIwho will play Simon Williams, or precisely Wonder Man. This announcement therefore confirms the various rumors that in recent weeks had approached the actor to the series. Ben Kingsley instead he will play the role of Trevor Slattery, as he already did in Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi.

This is a series that will introduce a new character within the already very large collection of the Marvel house, with the resumed which will start on next yearand likely to see Wonder Man coming to Disney + in the following year.

We do not know how – and especially if – the character will be able to connect with the central events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but some of his comic stories would make it. very plausiblelike some of these that see him linked to Vision and Wanda Maximoff, and also his having played in the Avengers.

Most likely in the next few days we will have more concrete news about the show in development, but for now the only certainty is that such a character, given his powers, could really give a strong shake to the balance.