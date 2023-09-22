Without a doubt, Yahritza and her essence They are one of the most listened to regional Mexican music groups in Mexico and the United States, this is due to the different hits they have released and that with great numbers they have swept, such is the case of ‘Fragile‘, his most recognized song.

Despite the resounding success they currently have, the young musicians in an interview with the influencer Double G They responded to the question of whether or not their fame had risen after the topic gained strength on social networks.

After being questioned by the interviewer, Mando, Yahritza and Jairo they assured that their fame has not risen and they continue with their feet on the ground, contrary to what they were talking about so much about them.

The members of Yahritza and its essence also said that many people approach them to take photographs with them when they recognize them on the street and although they always try to be good with their fans, sometimes they cannot please them.

Mando explained that they have gone so far as to deny photographs to their fans, but that is because times are sometimes not favorable. Sometimes they are in a very hurry to reach their destination or catch the plane on time so as not to miss it, so they must take those types of measures.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp