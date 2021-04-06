The forums website Yahoo Answers (Yahoo Answers), famous for allowing users to ask and answer questions in a community, announced its final closure after 16 years online. It will be terminated on May 4.

The platform had been in operation since 2005, when it was created by then-Internet giant Yahoo! (now owned by Verizon), and had become one of the question portals and most popular responses in its early years of existence.

The central idea of ​​the page it was very simple but, for the time, very effective: Yahoo users posted questions of all kinds and a community was built around the answers, which could be selected from among the best.

The service has become a very useful way of spreading knowledge, although it is also striking, ridiculous and funny From some questions, on more than one occasion he became the butt of jokes.

At present, perhaps the most similar system is Quora, Although it has a more academic profile.

Now, the Yahoo Answers homepage started showing its users a message on the one who warns of the end of the service, which will become final on May 4 in Eastern United States time.

The functions of the page will be reduced before its closure and from next April 20 it will not be possible to publish new questions or answers, and the service will remain in read mode only.

In a Q&A document, Yahoo Answers explained that its users they will be able to download all their contents -lQ&A list, questions, answer list, answers and any images – for a limited time, until June 30.

This process can take up to 30 days.

The rationale for the closure has to do, according to the company, with the fact that it is used little and nothing, despite the fact that Google results continue to show links associated with the service among your first results.

Yahoo explained that closing its forum will not result in changes to Yahoo user accounts or any other of their services.

Why was it revolutionary

Yahoo Answers was available at 12 languages and connected users around the world for 16 years.

In Asia it was called Yahoo Chiebukuro, service that allowed to use precisely non-Latin characters. In Korea, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong it was called Yahoo Knowledge.

Yahoo, created by Jerry Yang and David Filo, had absolute supremacy in internet history since its inception in 1995 to 2005, approximately, when Google started hot on its heels.

Yahoo! Answers was created to replace Ask Yahoo!, Yahoo’s old question and answer platform, which was discontinued in March 2006.

And the methodology was very simple: as long as the community norms were not violated, you could ask absolutely anything.

The service was integrated with the Yahoo Messenger ID, the company’s messenger that also ended up being displaced, in this case, by Microsoft’s MSN Messenger.

The answers could have qualifications and those that were marked as “best answer” they were the ones that were seen above everything.

This had a twofold objective: to reward those who contributed to the community and to facilitate the work of finding the best answer to the user.

During all that time Yahoo had various products that were conquering the web in the golden age of the “portals”: pages that people chose as the start in their browser where they not only had a search bar as happens today with Google, but news and other services.

There, social networks began to appear, in an embryonic way.

Yahoo Answers was a key cog in that story. AND many users who use it today are already regretting it:

