Recently, the ex-participant of ‘The academy‘, Yahirhe confessed for the evening program of Aztec TV‘Windowing’, which was very close to losing my life.

And it is that according to the actor’s story, everything happened because he tried to take out a watch that it fell into the sea de Cortés, where he was enjoying a well-deserved rest.

The famous singer recounted that when he drew the perfect plan to rescue his belongings from the water, the rescue was about to end in a horrible tragedy.

According to the facts, the interpreter of ‘You came to my life‘ He had the bad idea of ​​going into the sea at night, so everything got complicated, plus he didn’t even notice the presence of a ship that would make everything difficult for him.

It must be remembered that the 44-year-old artist has always remarked that he loves the city that saw him grow up, and that is why he always ends up arriving at the beach of his origin, this in sonorousbut on that occasion things did not turn out in the best way.

“I went diving at night and I ran into a boat, I couldn’t get out, it was a very big boat, I went in at night because I was looking for a watch that I dropped and I couldn’t get out, I was at the docks and I was looking for escapes and I couldn’t I could, I had to stay calm,” he explained.

Yahir expressed that to get out of that place that almost ended his life, they were seen as “very tough”something that caused controversy among his faithful followers on social networks.

Apparently, Yahir was inundated by the despairwho was with him for 20 long minutes, the time it took him to get out of the disturbed sea water and return to the mainland, pointing out that he did not have the courage to tell the people he was with what happened.

However, he assures that the next day he ended up telling his friends about the incident. diversespecially for having lost the watch, so they looked for it and luckily found it.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp