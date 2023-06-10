Yahaira Plasencia He returned to the news in recent days throughout the national territory after what was his participation in the Heat Awards, held on Thursday, June 8. The Peruvian salsa singer not only captivated locals and strangers with her extravagant look, but she also had the chance to sing alongside Grupo Niche, who received a warm tribute from the organization of the event.

YOU CAN SEE: Yahaira Plasencia breaks the stage of the Heat Awards with a tribute to Grupo Niche

What did Yahaira say after performing at the Heat Awards?

Despite her good performance on stage, Yahaira Plasencia once again received criticism on social networks from some national show business personalities. However, the “Patrona” ignored all these negative comments and thanked, through her social networks, for being considered by the organization of the Heat Awards to sing alongside one of the most iconic orchestras in the history of salsa.

Yahaira Plasencia participated in the last Heat Awards. Photo: Instagram Yahaira Plasencia

“Thank you, Heat Awards, for the invitation, having been part of the tribute to Grupo Niche fills me with pride, since I was able to represent my country once again, all the women who fight for their dreams and especially salsa, which is my motivation. Thanks to all the people who are part of this dream, to God for every blessing, my family, my work team and the Yahalovers for so much love, ”she wrote on Instagram.

Did Yahaira congratulate the designer of her dress?

One of the most questioned points about Yahaira Plasencia regarding her participation in the Heat Awards was her clothing. Even Nicole Akari lashed out at the sauce boat for the dress she decided to wear. However, the ‘Yaha’ decided to turn a deaf ear and congratulated the designer of her outfit.

“Many people have been asking me about my looks on the carpet and the one I wore to sing with Grupo Niche. I want to infinitely thank a cape, her green dress, that beauty you saw is from Yelitza Rojas and I want to send her a kiss. Friend, thank you for always being present and the best thing is that you are Peruvian. Empowered woman. We get together and support each other a lot more,” she added.

#Yahaira #Heat #Awards #singing #Niche #represent #country