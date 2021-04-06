The last broadcast of This is War left Diego Zurek out of the program, who, despite his good performance, could not defeat his opponent Nicolás López and be saved from elimination.

With this defeat, Zurek became the first eliminated from the new reality season. “It hurts me a lot. Peter knows how much I liked being in This is war; in fact, it is for my son and for my family that I am here, but the rules are the rules ”, the now ex-competitor of the program told live.

The news not only saddened Zurek, but also Yahaira Placencia, who was shocked by the fact that she had to fire her partner from the show.

The sauce boat confessed that she has forged a great friendship with him, which is why his elimination made her cry. “I came to tears because I have taken a lot of affection,” he admitted Placencia.

Yahaira He also expressed his affection for Diego Zurek outside the program by sharing a video in an Instagram story where he is seen by his side, with the following description: “I love you, bro.” For his part, Zurek responded to the emotional message with another “I love you.”

The ‘ex-warrior’ also added a farewell message on his Instagram after his departure from This is war. “What I rescue the most from the opportunity that EEG gave me, are the great friendships that the program gave me,” wrote Zurek. He accompanied the letter with a small video where the former competitor appears next to Placencia and Ximena Peralta, another contestant on the reality show and a close friend of both.

Yahaira Plasencia, latest news

