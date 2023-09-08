Asmir Young, a singer who was part of the Yahaira Plasencia orchestra, was invited to Carlos Orozco’s podcast and made important revelations about the well-known salsa singer. In addition, the artist of the urban genre told what it was like to work with the self-styled ‘Patrona’. The tiktoker and influencer ric la torre He was also present and asked him a question about the financing of the now-defunct ‘Reina del Totó’ group.

“Was the orchestra financed by him (Jefferson Farfán)? It’s something that’s been said a lot“, asked Ric. To which Asmir replied very sure: “Obviously, everything was financed by Farfán, everything. It’s the truth”. However, she mentioned that she does not remember if her pay slips were in the name of “Foquita.”

