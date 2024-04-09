In the Peruvian entertainment world, controversies do not stop. This time the focus is on Jair Mendoza, known for his past relationship with the singer Yahaira Plasencia. After being the target of criticism from the television host Magaly Medinathe singer did not hesitate to respond with a hint that involves the show host's husband, Alfredo Zambrano. This confrontation has generated a stir on social networks. Below are all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Yahaira Plasencia responds to criticism from Magaly Medina: “There is no university to be a TV host”

What did Magaly Medina say against Yahaira Plasencia's ex-partner?

In the last days, Magaly Medina He described the performance of Yahaira Plasencia in conducting the program 'On the sixth day'.

“She now barely drives, because calling her a host seems like such a dare to me, because no one can be so bold as to give her the running of a program without having knowledge. But maybe they did it as an experiment,” said the popular 'Urraca'.

After that, Yahaira Plasencia He took advantage of his program to respond to Magaly Medina. “Seeing a woman who talks like that about another woman gives a lot to think about. If she doesn't know about my career as an artist, it's better not to talk (…). The career of an artist is long-term, it is advancing little by little. That's what I've been doing. Of course, I would love for my music to be known internationally. In the meantime, I continue working. “Why does it bother you if I accept an opportunity similar to the one that was offered to you at the time?” said the salsa singer at the beginning.

“As for my leadership, didn't you have your first opportunity on television more than 30 years ago and grew progressively? I have no reason to speak badly of a woman like you do, she does it without respect (…). QWhat harm does it do you if I accepted this opportunity to be a driver. “Do not poison the audience anymore, I have nothing against you”Yahaira added.

In this context, the ex-partner from Plasencia, Jair Mendoza, came out to support the salsa singer, and Medina attacked him: “He's going to tell me that because I criticize his ex-girlfriend. I don't have the capacity to do it? Are you saying that in 30 years I just learned? Oh please. How ashamed I am to hear statements from these 'wallet carriers'. Because this little one, poor little one too. He doesn't do anything, right? Do you have any name in the world of music?

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina responds STRONGLY to a user who questioned her: “Why does your husband's daughter hate you?”

Did Yahaira Plasencia's ex-partner attack Magaly Medina's husband?

Jair Mendozaex-partner of Yahaira Plasencia, did not remain silent and responded to the host Magaly Medina with a hint towards her husband, Alfredo Zambrano.

It should be noted that Jair Mendoza shared a video of the notary performing a song and wrote the following: “When you get used to listening to this attempt to 'sing' you have no choice but to try to ignore an artist by telling him 'carry wallets' or 'so-called singer'. '. I am a singer and if you want, call me 'carrying wallets', but always faithful.”Jair added.

#Yahaira #Plasencia39s #confronts #Magaly #Medina #hint #husband #39carry #wallets39 #faithful