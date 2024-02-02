Yahaira Plasenciaknown for her outstanding musical career, embarks on a new television adventure at the head of 'On the sixth day', a space that has established itself as an entertainment benchmark in Peru. The decision to incorporate Plasencia as host comes with great expectations, given her charisma and stage presence. This change marks a turning point in her career, offering her a unique platform to connect with the public from a different facet.

His selection to lead 'On the Sixth Day' is no coincidence; Yahaira Plasencia has proven to be a multifaceted figure, capable of capturing the audience's attention both on stage and off. His debut in hosting a television program is presented as an opportunity to explore new forms of expression and entertainment, promising to refresh the program's proposal with his energy and personality.

When will Yahaira Plasencia debut in 'Al sixth day'?

Yahaira Plasencia is scheduled to make her debut as host of 'Al sixth day' next Saturday, February 3, according to Expreso newspaper. This moment will mark the beginning of his day at the head of the program, generating great expectations among the audience and followers of the Peruvian interpreter.

What did Mónica Cabrejos say about Yahaira Plasencia?

Monica Cabrejos, who until now served as host of 'Al Segundo Día', has expressed her support for Yahaira Plasencia, highlighting her potential to take the program to new horizons. Cabrejos recognizes in Plasencia the talent and freshness necessary to continue the legacy of the program, ensuring that her successor has all the tools to succeed in this new challenge. “I know you are a talented, enterprising girl, may you do well in this new stage” he commented.

What did Mónica Cabrejos say after retiring from 'On the Sixth Day'?

After announcing his retirement from 'On the Sixth Day', Monica Cabrejos shared words of gratitude and reflection. Cabrejos emphasized her gratitude to the program team and the audience who accompanied her during her time as host. Her message was one of optimism and confidence in the future of the program under the leadership of Yahaira Plasencia, underscoring the desire to focus on new personal and professional projects.

“November is the month of renewals, there has already been a conversation and a decision made, but I can't say more. (…) This stage of the program has been beautiful and it has only been a learning experience for me, but I believe that we all have the right to continue growing and when you stop growing you have to fly,” Cabrejos told Trome.

